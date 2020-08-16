Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?

PHUKET: Officials have announced that a ‘travel bubble’ trial run is to begin to determine whether Phuket is ready to receive tourists again, but in a ‘contained’ environment. The announcement received a flood of comments, ranging from clear support to sheer derision, claiming that Phuket – and Thailand – is simply not ready.

tourismCOVID-19healthopinion

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 August 2020, 04:14PM

A woman receives hand sanitiser at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phukte

Readers raised many valid points, including whether Phuket receive direct international flights or whether tourists should be cleared in Bangkok first then come to Phuket, as made clear by Royal Thai Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief Gen Natthapol Nakpanit during his visit on Thursday (Aug 13).

However, Gen Natthapol also pointed out that the final decision as to whether travel bubbles to Phuket would be approved would be down to Phuket officials and residents to prove that the island is ready.

To help provide some insight as to whether people believe Phuket is ready to receive its first international tourists since the COVID-19 lockdown began, The Phuket News asks readers the simple question, “Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?”

Responses available in the poll are:

Yes – Get started, we can’t hide from COVID-19 forever.

Yes – But only if the checking procedures, hotels and tour venues are properly vetted and approved

No – Phuket is not ready, more needs to be done to ensure Phuket is safe from internaitonal visitors.

No – The risk for anywhere to reopen to tourists right now is too great.

To vote in the poll, click here