PHUKET: Officials have announced that a ‘travel bubble’ trial run is to begin to determine whether Phuket is ready to receive tourists again, but in a ‘contained’ environment. The announcement received a flood of comments, ranging from clear support to sheer derision, claiming that Phuket – and Thailand – is simply not ready.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 August 2020, 04:14PM

Readers raised many valid points, including whether Phuket receive direct international flights or whether tourists should be cleared in Bangkok first then come to Phuket, as made clear by Royal Thai Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief Gen Natthapol Nakpanit during his visit on Thursday (Aug 13).
 
However, Gen Natthapol also pointed out that the final decision as to whether travel bubbles to Phuket would be approved would be down to Phuket officials and residents to prove that the island is ready.
 
To help provide some insight as to whether people believe Phuket is ready to receive its first international tourists since the COVID-19 lockdown began, The Phuket News asks readers the simple question, “Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?”
 
Responses available in the poll are:
 
  • Yes – Get started, we can’t hide from COVID-19 forever.
  • Yes – But only if the checking procedures, hotels and tour venues are properly vetted and approved
  • No – Phuket is not ready, more needs to be done to ensure Phuket is safe from internaitonal visitors.
  • No – The risk for anywhere to reopen to tourists right now is too great.
To vote in the poll, click here.
 
The poll will be remain open through to midnight next Saturday (Aug 22).
 
If your preferred response is not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.
 
 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

It seems that these people have not driven around the island. 95% is closed, the island look like a ...(Read More)

Student leader arrested ahead of rally

"Sedition" shouldn't be a crime. Sedition is a fascist states name for what happens wh...(Read More)

Phuket officials help mediate restructuring of B1bn in debt relief push

Mhhhh, now we just wait about a clear no nonsense statement restructuring debt relief push. I not be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

The 'zero baht tours' are a typical asian happening, and it are always tours of a few days o...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

There won't be much international tourism here this year with all that hassle.But I read on here...(Read More)

Patong carnival to go ahead

It seems that Indonesian Government decided not to open up for international tourism to Bali per Sep...(Read More)

House grills Nate over ‘Boss’ move

Why needed to ask national police chief to look into handling of 14 sloppy/may be lying police? Is t...(Read More)

Trash fire near Phuket Town raises public health, safety alarm

"If anyone sees any fire, please report as quickly as possible to the DDPM hotline 199" - ...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

The pilot group must be less than 100 persons. ..The pilot group around 5 person. What now??? Keep ...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

During 14 days quarantine detention foreign tourist must stay only 1 person per room. Does that mean...(Read More)

 

