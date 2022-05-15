tengoku
Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration is seeking expat volunteers to provide assistance to foreigners at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town.

immigration
By The Phuket News

Sunday 15 May 2022, 03:25PM

The notice posted by Phuket Immigration calling for expat volunteers.

The call for new recruits was posted on the official Phuket Immigration Facebook page on Monday (May 9).

Applicants must be more than 20 years of age of any nationality. Men and women are invited to apply, but must have a domicile or residence in Phuket and staying in Thailand on long-term one-year visa

Applicants must also have no criminal record and “have a service mind”.

Applications are being received until May 25. Interviews will be conducted on May 26-27, with the successful candidates announced on May 30.

Successful candidates will undergo training on May 31 and start work in their new roles on June 1.

The application form is available here: https://shorturl.ae/UDSl4

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

All applications are to be completed and sent by email to: kamlangpol.hkt@gmail.com 

The successful candidates will be announced on the Phuket Immigration website and official Facebook page.

Founded in 2007 by British expat Kevin Moss after years working as a volunteer with the Region 8 Police, the Phuket Immigration volunteers have for years provided invaluable assistance to foreigners new to applying for services at Phuket Immigration.

Kevin passed away last year after a brief battle with cancer, but his legacy of the Phuket Immigration Volunteers lives on.

Major rules changes and confusing application of the rules have left many foreigners stymied in knowing how to proceed.

A key aspect of the volunteers’ role has been the ability to speak languages other than English in helping foreigners understand the Immigration rules the foreigners must comply with.

