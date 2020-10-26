Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Immigration office closed on visa amnesty deadline

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration is urging foreigners to make sure they have filed applications to extend their permits-to-stay before its offices close at 4:30pm this Friday (Oct 30), as the current ‘visa extension’ is set to expire this coming Saturday (Oct 31).

immigration
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 26 October 2020, 06:19PM

Foriegners in Phuket are urged to file applications to extend their permits-to-stay by this Friday, as the Phuket Immigration Office will be closed this Saturday (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Immigration

Foriegners in Phuket are urged to file applications to extend their permits-to-stay by this Friday, as the Phuket Immigration Office will be closed this Saturday (Oct 31). Photo: Phuket Immigration

The notice issued by the Immigration Bureau earlier today (Oct 26). Image: Immigration Bureau

The notice issued by the Immigration Bureau earlier today (Oct 26). Image: Immigration Bureau

Phuket Immigration offices will not be open on Saturday to process any last-minute applications, Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Udom Thongchin told The Phuket News today (Oct 26).

“Do not expect an extra day to file applications for a ‘visa extension’ over the weekend. The offices will not be open,” Lt Col Udom said.

The move to close the Immigration offices in Phuket Town and Patong at the usual government office closing time of 4:30pm this Friday stands apart from the panic that beset foreigners when the previous amnesty expired on Sept 26 – leading Cabinet ministers in Bangkok to extend the ‘visa amnesty’ for another 30 days.

“Currently, there are not many foreigners in Phuket who still have to extend their visas. There are about just over 200 foreigners that still need to do so,” Lt Col Udom said.

“Don’t expect an extra day to get a visa extension. Come to our office and get your business done before Friday,” he urged.

Following national officials and politicians in Bangkok changing their minds after the last deadline expired, Lt Col Udom today noted, “If anything changes, I will let you know.”

The request for the remaining foreigners to come forward and apply for extensions to their permits-to-stay follows the Immigration Bureau today issuing yet another reminder that the deadline for filing applications is this Saturday (Oct 31).

Late applicants will be fined as prescribed by law, the notice warned.

Each permission will be initially granted for up to 60 days, the notice added.

Also, each permission granted, regardless of when it was issued during the amnesty, will be effective from this Sunday, Nov 1, the notice explained.

Surprised Wolf | 26 October 2020 - 21:45:52 

Clear, reasonable and fair. Thank you.

 

