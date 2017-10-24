PHUKET: The Phuket Immigration Office chief Lt Col Kathatorn Kumthiend has today (Oct 24) denied there are any issues with the 90-day online reporting system after reports from a number of readers this month that they were unable to report their 90 days on the Immigration website’s system.

Tuesday 24 October 2017, 06:52PM

The online 90-day reporting is working as usual, says immigration chief Pol Kathatorn. Photo: Screengrab

“The system is working as normal,” said Lt Col Chief Kathatorn.

“But please remind foreigners to read the guide before proceeding.

“Also please ensure that your information is submitted 8-15 days before the deadline,” he added.

“The system may not accept the information submission if it is not within the 8-15 day period,” Lt Col Kathatorn said.

A system administrator for the Phuket Immigration, who did not want to be named, said, “Please bear in mind that the server provides a limited amount of time for you to type in the information before it cuts off.

“I’m not sure of the exact number of minutes given, but it should be enough for you to fill in the information, around fifteen minutes or so,” he said.

“However, I suggest you fill in the information as fast as possible and have your documents ready in front of you before you begin,” he added.

“Please read the guide at the start. It has all information you need to know in all languages. Most often these problems are due to the user not reading the guide.

“You can use the Internet Explorer browser, or Chrome. There are currently developments undergoing to make it available on more browsers,” he added.

To read the step-by-step guide for the reporting process made available in Phuket in April 2015, click (here).