THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration today confirmed that the categories of foreigners who are no longer required to complete 24-hour reporting requirements has been expanded.

immigration
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 February 2020, 06:56PM

An officer explains immigration requirements to a foreign woman at the Phuket Immigration office in Phuket Town today (Feb 21). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

An officer explains immigration requirements to a foreign woman at the Phuket Immigration office in Phuket Town today (Feb 21). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The news follows a notice posted on the Immigration Bureau official website that is marked as posted online last Friday (Feb 14), but not noticed by the public until today (Feb 21).

Lt Col Udom Thongchin, Deputy Chief of the Phuket Immigration Office, told The Phuket News today that most of the order repeals the old law and formalises changes already confirmed in September last year. (See story here.)

 

The latest order – marked as effective as of January 28, 2020, but signed by Royal Thai Police Commissioner General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on January 14, 2020 (see here) – repeals Section 37 of the Immigration Act B.E.2522 (1979).

However, the new order simply repeats the definition previously defined by Section 37 with the exact same provisions, as such:

2.2 Notification of moving residence shall be notified the police officer at the local police station where such alien stays within twenty-four hours from the time of moving out. In case of changing residence and if the new residence is located in the different locality jurisdiction of the previous Police station, such alien must notify the police officer at the local police station where the new residence is located within twenty-four hours from the time of arrival too.

2.3 If travelling to any province and staying there longer than twenty-four hours, such alien shall notify the police officer at the local police station within forty-eight hours from the time of arrival.

The new order also lists which foreigners are still required to complete 24-hour reporting, and lists which foreigners are exempt.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

The order repeats the definitions of which foreigners were already exempt from the 24-hour reporting requirement, as follows:

  • Diplomatic or consular mission
  • Performing the official duties
  • Tourism
  • Sporting
  • Business
  • Investment under the concurrence of the relevant ministry and department
  • Investment or activity relating to the investment subject to the provision of law on investment promotion
  • 6.8 Transit journey
  • Being a person in charge of conveyance or a crew of conveyance entering through a port, station or locality in the Kingdom
  • Study and observation
  • Mass Media
  • Missionary work under the concurrence of the relevant ministry and department
  • Scientific research or teaching practice in a research or an educational institute in the Kingdom
  • Skilled craftsman or specialist

However, Lt Col Udom confirmed to The Phuket News today that Sections 6.16 – 6.22 of the new order are actually new – and foreigners described in those sections no longer need to do 24-hour reporting.

The foreigners no longer required to complete 24-hour reporting are defined as follows:

  • 6.16 Alien, who is a parent, spouse or child under patronage and being a part of a household of Thai national or Thai permanent resident, stays in the Kingdom for supporting or receiving support from the said Thai national or Thai permanent resident.
  • 6.17 Performing duty for state enterprise or public charitable organization
  • 6.18 Elderly person entering for retirement purpose
  • 6.19 Person who used to have Thai nationality entering for visiting relatives or returning to stay in the Kingdom
  • 6.20 Alien entering for receiving medical treatment
  • 6.21 Trainer entering for training athlete as requested by the government
  • 6.22 Litigant and witness entering for court proceedings

90-day reports unchanged

Lt Col Udom also confirmed to The Phuket News that despite the flurry of excitement across the internet today about the new order, the 90-day reporting requirement remains unchanged.

“Regarding the 90 day reports, everything remains the same,” he said.

“Foreigners can report on online. I don’t think there are any problems problem with that,” Lt Col Udom advised.

“If a foreigner has problems with the Immigration online reporting portal (click here), they can file the report by registered post or just come to see us here,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water outages? Court disbands opposition party! Gold shop killer confesses! || February 21
Deadly wipeout airport taxi driver found guilty, suspended jail term handed down, 3-month driver’s ban
Banyan Tree Phuket announces Michelle Lee as Director of Sales
Phuket unemployment jumps 34% as virus fallout bites
COVID-19 to get ‘dangerous’ label in Thailand
PSU refloats solutions to Phuket water shortages
China reports 118 more COVID-19 deaths
Maximum penalty sought for gold shop shooter
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Abortion decriminalised! Killer arrested after 13 years? Coronavirus update! || February 20
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army
Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city

 

Phuket community
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

Why are in Rassada area around 200,000 people from other provinces allowed to live not registered, w...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Didn't care for the truth again Mr Ed but you continue to allow Insp K's drivel? Where did m...(Read More)

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

I seem to remember the Gov saying there were no shortages the other week. Now he wants us to conserv...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

I agree 100% with DeKaas...burning should be banned. These constant plastic trash fires pollute the...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance

Maybe time to pay for the antivirus software also since the screens in/out of the underpass just kee...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

haha...Dr's Jekyll and Hyde. Now Doctors of Medicine. ...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Dek, you are right...but this is about, if K commented, as you did, you, jor, and a couple of others...(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

I feel "sorry" for this man... after all he expressed remorse..... hang to bastard....(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

Isn't it disgusting how many of them suddenly feel remorse only after they are caught. Why don&#...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Rorri_2....Why would anyone with a functioning brain watch such garbage!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
QSI - Cooking Competition
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 