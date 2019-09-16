Kata Rocks
Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng clarified to The Phuket News today (Sept 16) a notice posted by the Immigration Bureau announcing that certain visitors to Thailand no longer need to report their change of address.

immigration
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 16 September 2019, 01:34PM

The notice, posted on Friday (Sept 13), read, “During the visit to Thailand, for purposes of tourism sports, business, investments, education, practicing of skilled craftsmen or specialists, aliens are not required to notify the competent official in case of moving their residence.”

Col Kathathorn this morning admitted that the announcement may be confusing.

“The notice announces exceptions to the TM28 requirement for foreigners to report their whereabouts within 24 hours of arriving at their destination,” he said.

“Specifically, it exempts any foreigners who enter Thailand for tourism purposes (including “TR” visas and tourists entering Thailand on visa on arrival and visa exemptions), sports visas (S), business visas (B), investment visas (IM, IB), education visas (ED, RS) and skilled craftsmen or specialists visas (EX).

“These people are now exempt from having to file a TM28 reporting their whereabouts,” he said.

However, Col Kathathorn stressed that only people staying in the country on these types of visas are exempt.

“The TM28 requirement still applies to everyone else not covered by these visas,” he said.

“Filing a TM28 is no longer required by these people because of the TM30 requirement, which mandates that owners of properties must report any foreigners staying there,” he explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“So the foreigner’s whereabouts will be recorded by the TM30.,” he said.

“But other foreigner staying in the country for purposes not listed in the notice must still complete the 24-hour reporting (TM28),” Col Kathathorn repeated.

Col Kathathorn explained that the immigration rule change follows a meeting held last Monday (Sept 9).

Asked when the exemptions came into effect, he said. “They are active now.”

Col Kathathorn also noted that the 90-day reporting rule for all foreigners staying in the country remains in effect.

“This is still required. Foreigners still have to report themselves to Immigration once every three months,” Col Kathathorn said.

The notice directed any enquiries about the rule change to the Immigration Hotline 1178.

 

