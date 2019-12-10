Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon has confirmed that three-month-old baby Phakawadee Charnkol will receive free corrective surgery to the little finger on her left hand after a nurse’s assistant accidentally cut it with a pair of scissors, leading to the tip of the finger starting to rot – and eventually fall off.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 12:04PM

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon at the press conference yesterday (Dec 9). Photo: PR Dept

The parents will also receive state compensation for the harm done, Dr Chalermphong told a press conference held at the hospital yesterday (Dec 9).

The news follows Phakawadee’s parents – father Stawut Charnkol, 34, and mother Oranuch Thongdee, 24 – filing a formal complaint against the hospital over the lack of response by the hospital in addressing the issue.

The formal complaint was filed at the provincial ombudsman’s Office at Phuket Provincial Hall last Friday (Dec 6). (See story here.)

In filing the complaint, Mr Stawut said he and his wife said they had repeatedly asked the hospital to take responsibility for the state of the baby’s finger.

“But all they have done is given us a form to write how we could make this things better,” he said.

“I have come to the Damrongdhama Centre to request justice, by requesting that the hospital be held responsible for care of its patients and to compensate us for the waste of time in going by their procedures – and also to provide surgery to the finger so it can be back to normal,” Mr Stawut said.

At the press conference yesterday, hospital deputy director Wandee Koikitchalern, who is also head of the Nurse Department, explained how the accident happened.

“The saline drip that was inserted in the finger could easily come out from baby, so we tied the finger with a bandage as tight as we could.

“An unexpected symptom happened, and the nurse’s assistant had to take the drip out, and had to use scissors to cut the bandage, leading to the accident,” she said.

Phakawadee will now receive free corrective surgery to her finger, explained Dr Chalermphong.

Dr Chalermphong named Dr Somphop Rattanasakulwong as the surgeon who will be responsible for overseeing the corrective procedure.

Dr Somphop was present at the press conference yesterday.

However, Dr Somphop explained that the corrective surgery will not be done until possibly eight years from now.

“We will make the finger better when she is 8 years old, or before if she is strong enough and ready for another operation.

“We will stretch the finger bone, a procedure which will take around three to four months,” he said.

“We have spoken with the child’s parents and explained that the surgery will improve the finger’s aesthetics, but not it usage, and the family understands that well,” he said.

Dr Chalermphong yesterday confirmed that the parents will receive state compensation

“We are working on the legal process. Section 41 of the National Health Security Act, B.E. 2545 allows for compensation of B100,000 to B240,000.

“We will talk about this with the family again next Wednesday (Dec 18),” he said.

“To prevent this kind of accident from happening again, we will use plasters that can be easily removed by hand so we don’t need to use a knife or scissors in such situations again,” Dr Chalermphong said.