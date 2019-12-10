THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation

Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon has confirmed that three-month-old baby Phakawadee Charnkol will receive free corrective surgery to the little finger on her left hand after a nurse’s assistant accidentally cut it with a pair of scissors, leading to the tip of the finger starting to rot – and eventually fall off.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 12:04PM

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon at the press conference yesterday (Dec 9). Photo: PR Dept

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon at the press conference yesterday (Dec 9). Photo: PR Dept

The parents will also receive state compensation for the harm done, Dr Chalermphong told a press conference held at the hospital yesterday (Dec 9).

The news follows Phakawadee’s parents – father Stawut Charnkol, 34, and mother Oranuch Thongdee, 24 – filing a formal complaint against the hospital over the lack of response by the hospital in addressing the issue.

The formal complaint was filed at the provincial ombudsman’s Office at Phuket Provincial Hall last Friday (Dec 6). (See story here.)

In filing the complaint, Mr Stawut said he and his wife said they had repeatedly asked the hospital to take responsibility for the state of the baby’s finger.

“But all they have done is given us a form to write how we could make this things better,” he said.

“I have come to the Damrongdhama Centre to request justice, by requesting that the hospital be held responsible for care of its patients and to compensate us for the waste of time in going by their procedures – and also to provide surgery to the finger so it can be back to normal,” Mr Stawut said.

At the press conference yesterday, hospital deputy director Wandee Koikitchalern, who is also head of the Nurse Department, explained how the accident happened.

“The saline drip that was inserted in the finger could easily come out from baby, so we tied the finger with a bandage as tight as we could.

“An unexpected symptom happened, and the nurse’s assistant had to take the drip out, and had to use scissors to cut the bandage, leading to the accident,” she said.

Phakawadee will now receive free corrective surgery to her finger, explained Dr Chalermphong.

Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020

Dr Chalermphong named Dr Somphop Rattanasakulwong as the surgeon who will be responsible for overseeing the corrective procedure.

Dr Somphop was present at the press conference yesterday.

However, Dr Somphop explained that the corrective surgery will not be done until possibly eight years from now.

“We will make the finger better when she is 8 years old, or before if she is strong enough and ready for another operation.

“We will stretch the finger bone, a procedure which will take around three to four months,” he said.

“We have spoken with the child’s parents and explained that the surgery will improve the finger’s aesthetics, but not it usage, and the family understands that well,” he said.

Dr Chalermphong yesterday confirmed that the parents will receive state compensation

“We are working on the legal process. Section 41 of the National Health Security Act, B.E. 2545 allows for compensation of B100,000 to B240,000.

“We will talk about this with the family again next Wednesday (Dec 18),” he said.

“To prevent this kind of accident from happening again, we will use plasters that can be easily removed by hand so we don’t need to use a knife or scissors in such situations again,” Dr Chalermphong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4
Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9
B10bn lottery prizes 'unclaimed'
Power outage to hit Laguna area
Phuket's tourism woes made clear to parliamentary committee
Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor
Phuket sets for ‘Constitution Day’ public holiday
American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage
Rusisan tourist arrivals hit 1mn, overall arrivals reach 32.51mn
Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket
Phuket navy base to 'monitor' Myanmar sub in Andaman
Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll
Tesco reviews options to sell operations in Thailand, Malaysia
Brit sailor adrift on stricken yacht rescued off Koh Lipe

 

Phuket community
Sticky rice vendor killed as motorbike struck by drunk pickup driver

Sadly another fatal road accident in our little village. We see cars and trucks daily, hurtling thro...(Read More)

Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor

As we ( the Yachting community) knew the current is there very strong always N to S up to 2-3 knots ...(Read More)

Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls

Which Phuket thai Authority is responsible for damage to my car due to 'falling off' panels ...(Read More)

Government calls on volunteers to battle plastic trash crisis

When thai Government feels Thailand is in a plastic trash crisis, than send during weekends Official...(Read More)

Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll

* gerimental = regimental....(Read More)

Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll

Army personal, 'grown up' gerimental in barracks, poor educated, are at old age not mentally...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

Yes, it is a big joke. The only 'enforcement' will some day happening during one of the famo...(Read More)

Phuket, Chon Buri minimum wage to rise B6, from Jan 1

That will surely turn the economy round, and extra 30 baht per week to be spent....(Read More)

Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket

A group of 4 kayaks only? And they did not stick together in for them strange waters? Why a part o...(Read More)

Phuket navy base to 'monitor' Myanmar sub in Andaman

The model, with a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, is well known for its quiet operation. The sub can b...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Football
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL