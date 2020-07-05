Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket hit-and-run driver surrenders to police

PHUKET: The driver who fled the scene after killing a Buddhist monk in Chalong on Saturday (July 4) has surrendered herself to police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 5 July 2020, 01:40PM

Ms Yanaphat claimed that she believed she hit a power poll, not a person. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Yanaphat claimed that she believed she hit a power poll, not a person. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police revealed that the driver – Ms Yanaphat Sakulboonphanit, 35 – presented herself at the police station at 4:10pm. Ms Yanaphat also brought her Phuket registered Honda Mobilio car with visible damage sustained in the collision.

Ms Yanaphat admitted that she was the person involved in the accident, but said that at that moment she believed she hit a power pole, not a person, and thus did not stop straightaway.

The woman said she presented herself to police right after learning she killed someone.

Lt Jaruwit confirmed that Ms Yanaphat has been charged with reckless driving causing death or injury and fleeing the crime scene.

“We are still waiting for her alcohol test. If she tests positive, she will also be charged with drunk driving,” Lt Jaruwit added.

LALALA | 05 July 2020 - 14:24:33 

RTP...LOL..conducting an alcohol test around 12 hours after the accident and intend to use the result as evidence if the driver was drunk or not at the time of the accident.

 

