Hit-and-run driver kills monk in Chalong

PHUKET: Police are searching for the driver of a white saloon car that fled the scene after knocking down a monk on Chaofa East Rd in Chalong this morning (July 4). The monk sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

accidentsdeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 July 2020, 01:10PM

The body of Phra Rungrote Padnguan was found in a roadside ditch not far from Wat Thai temple this morning (July 4). Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police was called to the accident scene – on Chaofa East Rd near Land and Houses estate – at around 5:30am. At the scene, Lt Khuncharoen and rescue workers found the body of Phra Rungrote Padnguan, a Buddhist monk from the nearby Wat Tai Temple. The body was floating in a roadside ditch. A witness told police that Phra Rungrote was walking along the road collecting aims when a white saloon car hit him and threw into the ditch. The car then sped away from the scene. Lt Jaruwit added that police are checking CCTV cameras in the area and questioning witnesses to identify the drive and apprehend him.