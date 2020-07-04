Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hit-and-run driver kills monk in Chalong

Hit-and-run driver kills monk in Chalong

PHUKET: Police are searching for the driver of a white saloon car that fled the scene after knocking down a monk on Chaofa East Rd in Chalong this morning (July 4). The monk sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

accidentsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 July 2020, 01:10PM

The body of Phra Rungrote Padnguan was found in a roadside ditch not far from Wat Thai temple this morning (July 4). Photo: Chalong Police

The body of Phra Rungrote Padnguan was found in a roadside ditch not far from Wat Thai temple this morning (July 4). Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police was called to the accident scene – on Chaofa East Rd near Land and Houses estate – at around 5:30am.

At the scene, Lt Khuncharoen and rescue workers found the body of Phra Rungrote Padnguan, a Buddhist monk from the nearby Wat Tai Temple. The body was floating in a roadside ditch.

A witness told police that Phra Rungrote was walking along the road collecting aims when a white saloon car hit him and threw into the ditch. The car then sped away from the scene.

Lt Jaruwit added that police are checking CCTV cameras in the area and questioning witnesses to identify the drive and apprehend him.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Locals pin hopes on travel bubble
Couple arrested for stealing gas cylinders for sale
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok, Yao islands
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT talks ending dual pricing! Chinese tourists main target for Phuket? || July 3
Chinese tourists for Phuket ‘bubble’
TAT Governor marks more than 100 Phuket tourism operators awarded SHA certification
Police track Phuket post office, Kerry Express thief to Phang Nga
Phuket Provincial Police confirm alcohol ban
CCSA fears infections surge over long weekend
Phuket bar rules revealed, operators warned to comply or face closure
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road slowly reopens! Phuket cops investigates over illegal casinos? || July 2
Certificate of entry from Thai embassy or consulate required for foreigners to enter Thailand
Patong entertainment president pleas for government assistance
Leatherback turtle nest found at Thai Mueang
China and UK clash over fate of Hong Kongers

 

Phuket community
CCSA fears infections surge over long weekend

'No new cases' is just propaganda. They hardly test local people. Among all tested returnin...(Read More)

Chinese tourists for Phuket ‘bubble’

Has Bangkok forgotten already, where that virus came from . Mr. Happy is in China's pocket....(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s Water Crisis

All good points and completely true. But Thai's don't do anything unless they're forced ...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

The height of sexism to criminalize women's breasts, which are identical to overweight males...(Read More)

TAT Governor marks more than 100 Phuket tourism operators awarded SHA certification

When I, as a 'quality tourist' would arrive in a ***** Thai hotel and see that SHA sticker, ...(Read More)

CCSA fears infections surge over long weekend

Well, with Thailand in a actually in a insular 'lock down' to the outside world. ( beside b...(Read More)

EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand

EU put graciously Thailand on the list of countries who might visit EU countries. Now Thailand has t...(Read More)

Chinese tourists for Phuket ‘bubble’

quality tourist from Europe will not be coming if the Chinese are in Phuket, who wants to risk being...(Read More)

Chinese tourists for Phuket ‘bubble’

I miss Thai Government stand how China publicly , till now handle their Hunan- and Swine virus outbr...(Read More)

Phuket bar rules revealed, operators warned to comply or face closure

Must close at midnight, Right. Where were all the health Officials, police, Patong Mayor, mr Sirawat...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Binomo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand

 