Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police was called to the accident scene – on Chaofa East Rd near Land and Houses estate – at around 5:30am.
At the scene, Lt Khuncharoen and rescue workers found the body of Phra Rungrote Padnguan, a Buddhist monk from the nearby Wat Tai Temple. The body was floating in a roadside ditch.
A witness told police that Phra Rungrote was walking along the road collecting aims when a white saloon car hit him and threw into the ditch. The car then sped away from the scene.
Lt Jaruwit added that police are checking CCTV cameras in the area and questioning witnesses to identify the drive and apprehend him.
