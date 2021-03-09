BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Heroines Festival allowed back in full form

Phuket Heroines Festival allowed back in full form

PHUKET: The annual Heroines Festival, celebrating the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785, will be back to normal from March 13-15, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced yesterday (Mar 8).

culturetourismCOVID-19economics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 9 March 2021, 02:37PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub 

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub 

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub 

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub 

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub 

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub 

« »

The annual festival last year was reduced to merit-making activities only by order of the Ministry of Public Health amid COVID-19 concerns, and in January it was announced that the annual festival this year also had been reduced to merit-making activities only.

From Mar 13 to 15, as its tradition, a light-and-sound show and historical play will be performed at Phuket Historical Park – for many years called Thalang Victory Field – in Baan Riang, Thalang, the reported site of the battle where the Burmese marauders were defeated, Governor Narong said at a press conference held at the Limelight Avenue shopping mall in Phuket Town.

Present at the conference were Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob, Phuket Cultural Office Chief Chantana Sitthiphan and other relevant officials, along with representatives from The Heroines Association, which organises the festival

“From 4pm on, there will be traditional dance shows, installation arts and a shopping area where people can buy local OTOP products and ready-to-eat foods,” Governor Narong said.

The Heroines Festival celebrates the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who led the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion in 1785.

As a part of the annual festival, a mass ordination of monks to honour the two Heroines was held at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik), in Baan Manik, Thalang, last Saturday (Mar 6).

In the morning of Mar 12, merit-making ceremonies will be held at Wat Muang Komanraphat, the temple closest to Phuket Historical Park.

On Mar 13, there will be the annual wreath-laying ceremony and the recitals of praises for Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn at the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Rd.

“The festival is held to honour Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn and the brave heroes of Thalang, and to support the historical tourism of Phuket,” Governor Narong said.

“This year, the fest will be held under the concept ‘Thalang lives connecting seaport, ancestors’ dedication, land of warriors’,” he explained.

The move to allow the festival to be held as usual – albeit with COVID-19 control measures in place – comes as the central government aims to support domestic tourism across the country in the hope of steering the economy out of its current state.

In supporting the drive to improve the national economy, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha just yesterday insisted that Songkran celebrations be held to revitalise the struggling tourism industry.

People would be allowed to travel across the country to celebrate, PM Prayut said, but each area must impose measures to prevent the virus spreading.

Gen Prayut said he wanted to see the economy improve and people’s income boosted by tourism activities over the long holiday.

He therefore vowed to ease restrictions ahead of the festival so that people had enough time to plan their trips and make hotel reservations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drunk driver hits building
We must have Songkran, says PM
Thousands defy virus restrictions for Women’s Day rallies
Ministry proposes shorter quarantine from next month
Government plans AstraZeneca jab rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Navy awarded for kitten rescue || March 8
Phuket’s new public health chief arrives
No charges for wild teens running amok in closed bar
Mekong river level critically low
Four pub-goers shot by drunk kamnan
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kamala
Large majority of leatherback turtle eggs fail to hatch at Mai Khao
Thief arrested in Patong for slashing German expat’s arm
Chinese wary of domestic vaccine drive
Police hunt for protest van attackers

 

Phuket community
Ministry proposes shorter quarantine from next month

Why treat Thai's and foreigners differently? Why put an expiry date on vaccination? Why quaranti...(Read More)

Ministry proposes shorter quarantine from next month

Open next month but only 70% jabs by Oct- does this guy take his shoes off to do math? (Once he'...(Read More)

Government plans AstraZeneca jab rollout

Ahh- another hub. Anutin continues to cozy up theo Big Brother in China. 'Everyone must have a j...(Read More)

Phuket’s new public health chief arrives

Welcome on Phuket island, Dr Kusak. You went straight per express to Vachira Phuket hospital to get ...(Read More)

Government plans AstraZeneca jab rollout

Why we read ( again) Thai 'waiting nonsense', now about a vaccine passport? There is a inte...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

The hub of cheaters. This was supposed to help tourist operators and hotels. Now those selfish chea...(Read More)

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

A Police station can not order a arrested person to pay compensation, that is up to Court to rule. T...(Read More)

No charges for wild teens running amok in closed bar

Very kind/considerate of Ms Amornrat not to press charges against the kids. Sure she had kids that a...(Read More)

Police hunt for protest van attackers

What is the difference/discrimination of Thai in Thailand saying? Young democracy supporters are ...(Read More)

Government plans AstraZeneca jab rollout

Will foreign tourists over 60 be eligible for the vaccine?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
QSI Cooking 2021
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design

 