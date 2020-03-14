Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wreaths laid for Phuket’s heroines

Wreaths laid for Phuket’s heroines

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday morning (Mar 13) led a wreath-laying and praising ceremony in honour of Phuket’s two heroines at the Heroines Monument in Thalang.

COVID-19culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 March 2020, 11:33AM

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

« »

Present at the ceremony were various officials, police and navy officers, members of the Heroins Foundation and local people.

The beginning of the ceremony saw Gov Phakaphong place a wealth and light candles in front of the Heroines Monument. A speech of praise was then read out to honour Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn.

“The ceremony is conducted annually to remind people of their brave ancestors who fought against Burmese invaders in 1785 and deserved honour with their bravery”, Gov Phakaphong said.

CMI - Thailand

Meanwhile, the three-night grand finale for the Heroines’ festival – a light-and-sound show and historical play at Phuket Historical Park in Thalang – has been "postponed" due to COVID-19 fears.

“It has already been decided to postpone the light-and-sound show and historical play until further notice”, Gov Phakaphong said.

“It has been postponed following the suggestion of the Ministry of Public Health to postpone or cancel any big events in order to prevent COVID-19 spread”, he explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British overstayer nabbed with ganja
Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage
Local online virus tracker a big hit
Man suffers broken leg as car rams street vendor’s motorbike
Phuket officials check sanitation measures at Rassada Pier
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok and Koh Siray
Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce
Slew of major Phuket events fall victim to COVID-19
New virus cases ‘clusters’ with Hong Kong, South Korea links
Busted marijuana grower says plant cured his colon cancer
Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan
Motorcyclist killed as he hits back of parked truck
COVID-19 cost Phuket B15bn in February, may cost B70bn in total, say experts
Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements
No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials check sanitation measures at Rassada Pier

I am sure all will be fine if they are temperature checked for 60 seconds and docks cleaned every fe...(Read More)

Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

Fun to see how different Thai Government bodies create confusion and contradiction about the Russian...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

K,what has your drivel about double pricing,car dash cam got to do with this article ? Can't y...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

K,you clearly not understood F's comment....(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

Why are arrivals from China, S-Korea, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran not on the same 'check on ar...(Read More)

No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

The world is already in a COVID-19 3rd stage as a whole as it not any longer a epidemic, but a Pand...(Read More)

Phuket honours a true gentleman of the seas

Sad to hear! I think he and his Hong Kong friends help't me and Big A in 1996 to win the Phuke...(Read More)

Busted marijuana grower says plant cured his colon cancer

Was it not published last year that thai government would legalise marijuana for medical purpose? Ar...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

It would be nice when PN interviews mr Girard a few weeks from now to learn how mr Girard was treate...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

Perhaps it is a good idea when Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are orchestrating/tuning at their ai...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The LifeCo Phuket
Singha
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 