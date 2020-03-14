Wreaths laid for Phuket’s heroines

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday morning (Mar 13) led a wreath-laying and praising ceremony in honour of Phuket’s two heroines at the Heroines Monument in Thalang.

COVID-19culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 March 2020, 11:33AM

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Wreaths were laid for Phuket’s heroines yesterday morning (Mar 13), but there will be no historical plays this year due to COVID-19 fears. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Present at the ceremony were various officials, police and navy officers, members of the Heroins Foundation and local people.

The beginning of the ceremony saw Gov Phakaphong place a wealth and light candles in front of the Heroines Monument. A speech of praise was then read out to honour Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn.

“The ceremony is conducted annually to remind people of their brave ancestors who fought against Burmese invaders in 1785 and deserved honour with their bravery”, Gov Phakaphong said.

Meanwhile, the three-night grand finale for the Heroines’ festival – a light-and-sound show and historical play at Phuket Historical Park in Thalang – has been "postponed" due to COVID-19 fears.

“It has already been decided to postpone the light-and-sound show and historical play until further notice”, Gov Phakaphong said.

“It has been postponed following the suggestion of the Ministry of Public Health to postpone or cancel any big events in order to prevent COVID-19 spread”, he explained.