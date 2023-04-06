’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for donors at Apr 10 blood donation drive

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police and Phuket Passport Office are among the supporters of Phuket blood-donation drive focussing on foreigners to be held at Limelight Avenue next Monday (Apr 10). Participants will receive commemorative t-shirts marking their good deeds for Phuket, representatives of the host venue and the Phuket Blood Bank have confirmed to The Phuket News.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 02:00PM

The event is listed on the schedule of mobile donation points by the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Yet the Phuket chapter of the Red Crosss (which operates the Phuket Regional Blood Bank, or Phuket RBC) is also listed among the supporters. Other supporting agencies include the Phuket Provinicial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) the Ministry of Tourism and Sport. Phuket Immigration is not involved this time.

The donation event – officially called Phuket’s Blood Donation Drive 2nd – will be held from 10am through 4pm on the second floor of Limelight Avenue shopping and entertainment complex on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town.

"Kindness is bordeless, be a Phuket hero, be a blood donor!" the organisers encourage.

In a publication by Phuket Tourist Police, several important “Do” and “Do not” recommendations are given to donors.

The DOs

Get enough rest before donating blood. Go to bed early the night before and have proper sleep.

Have a meal four hours before your appointment. Choose healthy food.

Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that roll up past the upper arm.

Bring along you identification documents to the donation point (passport for foreigners).

Stay hydrated. Drink three or four glasses of water 20-30 minutes before the procedure.

After donating blood, don’t leave immediately. Wait for 15 minutes and enjoy the light refreshments offered. Sit or lie down if you feel faint or have a headache. Seek immediate medical help if you continue to feel unwell.

The DON’Ts

Do not donate when you are sick; within 14 days after recovering from COVID-19; within seven days of receiving a vaccine or having an adverse event following vaccination.

Do not consume alcohol within 24 hours before and after donation. Do not take medication for 72 hours. Refrain from smoking for two hours prior to donation.

Do not spend time under direct sunlight in the next 24 hours after donating blood.

Do not lift heavy weights or engage in vigorous exercise after your donation.

The Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital will continue its outreach donation drive after the Apr 10 event. The schedule is as follows:

Apr 11 – 10am-3pm – HomePro Thalang;

Apr 18 – 10am-4pm – SuperCheap in Rassada;

Apr 19 – 10am-3pm – Wichit Municipality;

Apr 20 – 10am-3pm – Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa in Patong;

Apr 24 – 10am-3pm – Phuket Graceland Hotel in Patong;

Apr 25 – 10am-3pm – Anantara Phuket Villas in Cherng Talay;

Apr 26 – 10am-3pm – Phuket Boat Lagoon in Koh Kaew;

Apr 27 – 10am-3pm – Phuket City Municipality.

On literally any day, donations can be made at the Blood Bank itself, which is located on the fourth floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital outpatient building.

The facility is open to donors Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 8pm and on weekends and national public holidays between 8:30am to 3pm.

People with inquiries about blood donations can contact the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital at 076-361234 ext. 1287 or via Facebook. For a separate schedule of mobile blood donation clinics by Phuket RBC, please click here.