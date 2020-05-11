THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket health teams inspect businesses allowed to open

PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) are conducting inspections of stores and other businesses across Phuket that are allowed to open following the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to ensure health guidelines are being enforced.

COVID-19Coronavirushealtheconomics
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Monday 11 May 2020, 04:33PM

Officers from the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) are inspecting businesses to ensure they comply with COVID-19 health guidelines. Photo: PPHO

So far no business owners have been found flagrantly disregarding the health guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, explained PPHO Deputy Chief Padungkiat Uthakitsa.

The officers also did not find any businesses open that are still prohibited from resuming normal operations, he added.

Under the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions on May 3, markets, restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, local "mom-and-pop” and other local stores, certain recreation areas, sporting and fitness facilities, salons and barber shops, and pet care centres are allowed to open, but only on the condition that they follow strict health guidelines.

The ongoing campaign by the PPHO began on May 6, Mr Padungkiat said.

“Officers are checking that each shop and place have the required public health measures in place, and give suggestions to or answer questions from the owners,” he said.

“Most stores and places we have inspected already complied with the public health regulations. We have only provided additional suggestions, such as how to better enforce social distancing or control the number of people in the shop,” he added.

However, Mr Padungkiat called on all people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and not to rely on officials to make sure health guidelines are followed.

“If you want COVID-19 gone, we need cooperation from all people,” he said.

“I would like to ask everyone for cooperation, wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently with soap or alcohol gel, and maintain a distance of one to two metres,” Mr Padungkiat said.

“In addition, establishments need to show discipline when it comes to enforcing the public health regulations when serving customers,” he added.

