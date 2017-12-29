PHUKET: The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has called for police to step up in the crackdown on alcohol laws over the New Year with a formal request issued via the Phuket Governor’s Office.

The request, one of four notices* issued via the Phuket Provincial Office last week, comes amid a campaign to inform and uphold the laws regarding the sale and the promotion of alcohol over the upcoming holidays.

(*See below for unofficial translations of all four notices.)

The notice issued to the police is addressed to the “Phuket Provincial Police Commander”, namely Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen.

Titled “Following the Alcohol Control Act 2008 during New Year” and dated Dec 20, the notice is signed by Krit Sakunpaet “on behalf of the PPHO Chief, who is acting under the authority of the Phuket Governor”.

The notice is also addressed to the chief of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) as well as to all mayors on the island and the heads of all Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) in Phuket.

Specifically, the notice calls for police and officials to Section 27 (3) and Section 31(3) of the Alcohol Control Act 2008, under which “no person shall sell or drink alcohol on government property” and “no person shall sell or drink alcohol in government public parks provided for the relaxation of people in general.”

Of note to vendors on the island, Section 30 (5) as marked in the notice stipulates that “No person shall sell alcohol via distribution, gratuitously giving away or via an exchange.”

“The penalty for whoever violates these provisions shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding B10,000, or both,” the notice warns.

Further, the notice points out that under Section 32 of the Alcohol Control Act, “No person shall advertise or display names or trademarks of alcohol beverage deemed to exaggerate their qualifications or encourage people to drink alcohol either directly or indirectly.”

Of the four notices issued and now being distributed across the island is one specifically addressed to “Phuket operators/people” titled “Request for cooperation to follow Alcohol Control Act 2008.”

The notice, dated Dec 19, is signed by Somsuk Sompanprateep on behalf of the PPHO Chief but also issued via the Phuket Provincial Office.

“In this coming New Year festival 2018, gift baskets to be given should contain only healthy gifts in order to show respect and to reduce any violent consequences from drinking alcohol, such as road accidents, fighting, crime, etc,” the notice explains.

However, the notice also points out that under Section 32 of the Alcohol Control Act 2008, “no person shall advertise alcohol. Whoever violates this provision shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine of not exceeding B500,000, or both, and liable to a fine not exceeding B50,000 a day (through the period of violation or until acting correctly).”

The remaining two notices were addressed specifically to the “Phuket City Mayor”, namely Somjai Suwansuppana, calling for her office to enforce alcohol laws for the “Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival and Phuket Red Cross Fair 2018”, which gets underway today (Dec 29) at Saphan Hin. (See story here.)

The notices were issued as part of a campaign to enforce the alcohol laws and to inform venue operators of the legal consequences of breaking the laws, explained Dr Prapa Nakara, who as Director of the PPHO’s Non-communicable Diseases division directly heads the enforcement of alcohol-related regulations on the island.

The drive to inform venue operators includes a slew of brochures and stickers to be handed out to venue operators across Phuket, along with inspections carried out by PPHO staff, to ensure venues are complying with the law, Dr Prapha explained.

“We have sent the letter to privates enterprises, shops and stores where alcohol is sold,” Dr Prapa told The Phuket News.

“The wording in the brochures is so clear for readers so they know what they can do and must do,” she said.

“It is the law, and people must follow the law. They can’t claim that they don’t know about it because the law already exists,” she added, again highlighting the importance of Section 32, under which the display of brand names, logos or trademarks in any form of advertising is banned.

The crackdown gained momentum this week, with raids on Tuesday seeing one Super Cheap store south of Phuket Town and the bars at the popular Chillva Market in Samkong facing having any licences to sell alcohol they might have – now or any applications for such licences in the future – revoked as they are located too close to schools. (See story here.)

Subject: Request for cooperation to follow Alcohol Control Act 2008

From: Phuket Health Office

To: Phuket operators/people

Date: Dec 19, 2017

In this coming New Year festival 2018, gift baskets to be given should contain only healthy gifts in order to show respect and to reduce any violent consequences from drinking alcohol, such as road accidents, fighting, crime, etc.

As per the Alcohol Control Act 2008 – Section 27 (6) No person shall sell alcohol at a petrol station under the law on fuel oil control or a shop within a petrol station; or at (7) a public park provided by the government for public recreation; Section 30 (5) No person shall sell alcohol by distributing, gratuitously give or exchange alcohol or induce people to consume alcohol and no shop (person) shall include alcohol in a gift basket.

The penalty for whoever violates these provisions shall be liable imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine of not exceeding B10,000, or both.

And for Section 32, no person shall advertise alcohol. Whoever violates this provision shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine of not exceeding B500,000, or both, and liable to a fine not exceeding B50,000 a day (through the period of violation or until acting correctly).

Phuket requests cooperation from operators and shops for the campaign by making gift baskets with no alcohol and to strictly follow the Alcohol Control Act 2008 by doing the following:

1. Do not include alcohol in gift baskets or hand out leaflets or do any other activity to promote alcohol for marketing purposes.

2. Selling or drinking alcohol is not permitted in government offices, government public park where provided for the relaxation of people in general, as well as at temples, schools, educational places and petrol service stations or shops in petrol service stations.

3. It is not permitted to conduct any activities to promote alcohol through marketing, discounts, exchanges, distribution or free giveaways such as “buy one get one free”.

4. Alcohol is not permitted to be sold to persons under the age of 20.

5. Alcohol is not permitted to be sold on transport routes.

6. Alcohol is not permitted to be drunk while driving or while being a passenger in a vehicle or on a vehicle.

7. Alcohol is permitted to be sold only between 11am and 2pm and 5pm to midnight.

– Signed by Somsuk Sompanprateep on behalf of the PPHO Chief

and issued via the Phuket Provincial Office.

Subject: Following the Alcohol Control Act 2008 during New Year

From: Phuket Health Office

To: Phuket Provincial Police Commander/PPAO chief/Mayors/OrBorTor chiefs

Date: Dec 20, 2017

As in the Alcohol Control Act 2008 Section 27 (3), 31(3) No person shall sell or drink alcohol on government property.

Section 27 (7), Section 31 (6) No person shall sell-drink alcohol in government public parks provided for the relaxation of people in general.

Section 30 (5) No person shall sell alcohol via distribution, gratuitously giving away or via an exchange.

The penalty for whoever violates these provisions shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding B10,000, or both.

Section 32 No person shall advertise or display names or trademarks of alcohol beverage deemed to exaggerate their qualifications or encourage people to drink alcohol either directly or indirectly.

During the New Year festival many government offices will hold celebration activities. Cooperation from government offices is needed in order to reduce any violent consequence from drinking alcohol such as road accidents, fighting, crime, etc.

Phuket requests cooperation from government offices to keep an eye out for and to warn and to publicise the law in your areas to follow the Alcohol Control Act 2008 as per the following:

1. Selling or drinking alcohol is not permitted in government offices, government public parks provided for the relaxation of people in general as well as in temples, schools, educational places and petrol service stations or shops in petrol service stations.

2. Alcohol is permitted to be sold only between 11am and 2pm and 5pm to midnight.

3. Alcohol is not permitted to be sold to persons under the age of 20.

4. It is not permitted to conduct any activities to promote alcohol through marketing, discounts, exchanges, distribution or free giveaways such as “buy one get one free”.

5. It is not permitted to advertise or display names or trademarks of alcohol beverages deemed to exaggerate their qualifications or to induce people to drink alcohol either directly or indirectly and is not permitted not to display names or trademarks of alcohol beverages on tents, umbrella and flags.

– Signed by Krit Sakunpaet on behalf of the PPHO Chief,

acting under the authority of the Phuket Governor.

Subject: Following the Alcohol Control Act 2008 during the ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival and Phuket Red Cross Fair 2018’

From: Phuket Health Office

To: Phuket City Mayor

Date: Dec 21, 2017

As in the Alcohol Control Act 2008 Section 27 (3), 31(3) No person shall sell or drink alcohol on government property.

Section 27 (7) Section 31 (6) No person shall sell or drink alcohol in government parks provided for the relaxation of people in general.

Section 30 (5) No person shall sell alcohol via distribution, gratuitously giving away or via an exchange.

The penalty for whoever violates these provisions shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding B10,000, or both.

Section 32 No person shall advertise or display names or trademarks of alcohol beverage deemed to exaggerate their qualifications or encourage people to drink alcohol either directly or indirectly.

As per Tobacco Products Control Act of AD 2017 Article 26 No person shall sell or provide products to any other person who is less than 20 years of age. Article 29 (4) No person shall sell or smoke tobacco in a public park.

Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival and Phuket Red Cross Fair 2018 this year falls on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 to Monday, Jan 8, 2018, which takes place at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town. We request that your officer to be aware and take action in order to follow the Alcohol Control Act 2008 and Tobacco Products Control Act 2017.

Phuket requests cooperation from your office to follow the the Alcohol Control Act 2008 and Tobacco Products Control Act 2017 by

1. Selling or drinking alcohol is not permitted on government property or in government public parks provided for the relaxation of people in general.

2. Alcohol is permitted to be sold only between 11am and 2pm and 5pm to midnight.

3. Alcohol and tobacco is not permitted to be sold to persons under the age of 20.

4. It is not permitted to conduct any activities to promote [alcohol or tobacco] through marketing, discounts, exchanges, distribution or free giveaways such as “buy one get one free”.

5. It is not permitted to advertise or display names or trademarks of alcohol beverages deemed to exaggerate their qualifications or to induce people to drink alcohol either directly or indirectly and is not permitted not to display names or trademarks of alcohol beverages on tents, umbrella and flags.

6. Tobacco is not permitted to be be sold or smoked in a public park.

– Signed by Krit Sakunpaet on behalf of the PPHO Chief,

acting under the authority of the Phuket Governor.

Subject: Following the Alcohol Control Act 2008 during the ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival and Phuket Red Cross Fair 2018’ with regard to alcohol and tobacco

From: Phuket Health Office

To: Phuket City Mayor

Date: Dec 21, 2017

As in the Alcohol Control Act 2008 Section 27 (3), 31(3) No person shall sell or drink alcohol on government property.

Section 27 (7) Section 31 (6) no person shall sell or drink alcohol in government parks provided for the relaxation of people in general.

Section 30 (5) No person shall sell alcohol via distribution, gratuitously giving away or via an exchange.

The penalty for whoever violates these provisions shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding B10,000, or both.

Section 32 No person shall advertise or display names or trademarks of alcohol beverage deemed to exaggerate their qualifications or encourage people to drink alcohol either directly or indirectly.

As per Tobacco Products Control Act of AD 2017 Article 26 No person shall sell or provide products to any other person who is less than 20 years of age. Article 29 (4) No person shall sell or smoke tobacco in a public park.

Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival and Phuket Red Cross Fair 2018 this year falls on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 to Monday, Jan 8, 2018, which takes place at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town. We request that your officer to be aware and take action in order to follow the Alcohol Control Act 2008 and Tobacco Products Control Act 2017.

1. Selling or drinking alcohol is not permitted on government property or in government public parks provided for the relaxation of people in general.

2. It is not permitted to advertise or display names or trademarks of alcohol beverages deemed to exaggerate their qualifications or to induce people to drink alcohol either directly or indirectly and is not permitted not to display names or trademarks of alcohol beverages on tents, umbrella and flags.

3. It is not permitted to conduct any activities to promote [alcohol or tobacco] through marketing, discounts, exchanges, distribution or free giveaways such as “buy one get one free”.

4. Tobacco is not permitted to be be sold or smoked in a public park.

– Signed by Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung