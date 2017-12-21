PHUKET: This year’s Red Cross Fair, which normally takes place over the New Year period, will not be held and will be replaced with the ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival’ during the same period at Saphan Hin, a Phuket Red Cross official, who declined to be named, told The Phuket News today (Dec 21).

Thursday 21 December 2017, 05:13PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (right) and his wife and Phuket Red Cross President Sudarat Plodthong. Photo: PR Dept

“Normally the Phuket Red Cross and the Phuket Provincial Office jointly organises the annual Phuket Red Cross Fair. This year, only the Phuket Provincial Office will be organising the ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival’, to be held from Dec 29 to Jan 8,” the official said.

“There are multiple reasons we are not holding the Red Cross Fair, but these reasons are the decision of Phuket Red Cross President Sudarat Plodthong.

“One reason is to allow Phuket Red Cross workers to spend time with their families during the festive period. Normally the fair is held for 11 nights over the New Year, during which Red Cross workers must be in service and the media must also attend.

“This year we want to allow people to spend the New Year with their loved ones,” said the officer.

“Also, the goal of the event was to raise money for the Red Cross, and there are alternative ways to still raise money for the Red Cross.

“For example, the Phuket Red Cross raffle tickets will still be sold this year at the Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival 2018, where the Phuket Red Cross will have one tent,” the officer noted.

“The booth will also be distributing eye-wear for far-sighted people,” she added.

“The winners of the Red Cross raffle prizes will be announced on Mar 24, 2018 at Phuket Rajabhat University’ Hall.

“For the year 2018, the first prize of the raffle is a townhouse which costs more than B2 million, the second prize is a car and the third prize is a motorbike. The Red Cross will have another press conference further on this nearer the time,” she added.

Last week, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong invited people to join ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival 2018’ at a press conference held at Limelight Avenue in Phuket Town.

At the conference Gov Norraphat and his wife Ms Sudawan together with Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanuwatchaiyadech led the press conference for the festival.

Gov Norraphat said, “This festival aims to let everyone take part and pay attention in selecting products to present in the festival.

“Moreover, the stage will be opened for Phuket people to show their abilities. Tourists will be impressed with the real Phuket local life and hopefully join again next year. This festival will be pushed to be in Phuket’s ‘Tourism Calendar.”

Gov Norraphat also demonstrated cooking a dish called ‘stir fried lobster with shrimp paste and Phuket pineapple’, using Phuket’s best raw ingredients to create the dish.

“Animal contests will be held at the festival, including singing contests for the Red-whiskered bulbul bird and Bantam.

“Cooking contests and fruit and vegetable contests will also be held,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“Local people and tourists are invited to join the festival to test Phuket food and buy products under the ‘Phuket Brand’. This festival aims to create a network to develop Phuket and to upgrade Phuket products and Phuket Tourism,” Gov Norraphat noted.