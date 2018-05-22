FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket’s haphazard lifeguard coverage flamed, comprehensive plan blanked

PHUKET: The continuing fragmented state of lifeguard coverage at Phuket’s beaches has come under harsh criticism for failing to provide a framework that will ensure skilled lifeguards will remain on our beaches, while a comprehensive plan to have trained, professional lifeguards patrolling Phuket’s beaches has fallen on deaf ears.

Tuesday 22 May 2018, 11:19AM

Daren Jenner presents the plan for comprehensive lifeguard coverage at all Phuket’s major tourist beaches to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at the Governor’s House last Monday (May 14).

The ISLA beach safety audit saw 17 of the 18 Phuket beaches evaluated fail, the exception being Patong.

The comprehensive plan to have over 220 freshly trained and internationally certified ocean lifeguards hired full time to ensure their skills are maintained, with no threat of annual lapses as while government contracts are renewed, was presented to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on May 14 – a fact that was omitted during the Governor Meets The Press meeting held at Provincial Hall yesterday (May 21).

As such, until now the public has been unaware that the plan was presented.

Instead, at the press conference yesterday Satien Kaewpraprab, Deputy Chief Administrator (Deputy Palad) of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), blamed the difficulties local government officials had in following mandated procedures in offering government concession contracts. (See story here.)

Mr Satien was given the duty of answering to the public what had gone so horribly wrong with the simple act of hiring lifeguards – something the PPAO had scrambled to manage for more than 10 years – as PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Pathomwattanapong was not present to answer questions in person.

Mr Watcharin is of note in the lifeguard crisis as he played a central role in the lifeguard contract debacle since its began in September last year.

The PPAO is at the heart of the lifeguard crisis after it refused last September to increase the budget on offer by contract for any organisation to bid for. Consequently, no companies or organisations placed a bid, including the Phuket Lifeguards Service (PLS), which had provided lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches for more than 10 years.

“The Phuket Provincial Government is playing a deadly game that will cost tourists and locals lives, and also their livelihoods,” Daren Jenner, the International Marine Safety Officer, Thailand Section Chief, for the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) told The Phuket News today.

“The Governor’s plan to turn over what little funds are being provided for critical ocean lifesaving services to the local OrBorTor (municipalities) will only perpetuate the current deadly cycle of inexperienced, non-certified lifeguards, low salaries, fragmented service, and lapses in coverage,” he said.

“All of these will contribute to an increase in the already frighteningly high drowning rates in Phuket,” added Mr Jenner, who has provided his skills as an Ocean Rescue Lifeguard on Phuket for seven years.

“The solution lies in creating a NEW, unified professional lifeguard force for all of Phuket. All over the world, lifeguards work best in teams, and require a rapid source of backup, to prevent drowning effectively. Phuket is no exception.

“For the last seven years, the current fragmented lifeguard system has failed Phuket’s visitors and locals time and time again. Chinese, Russians, and Thais are the most likely to drown here in Phuket,” Mr Jenner said.

Mr Jenner’s deadly prediction is already becoming a reality, even before the southwest monsoon whips up dangerous surf and flash rips along Phuket’s tourist-popular west coast.

On May 1, Sanya Makwut, a 36-year-old tourist on holiday from Bangkok, drowned at Layan Beach, where there are no lifeguards on duty. Attempts to revive Mr Sanya on the sand failed and tourists watched as his body was carried off the beach. (See story here.)

Mr Sanya’s death followed that of Chinese tourist Teng Yiding, 64, who was pronounced dead after after he was pulled from the water unconscious at Patong Beach on April 4. (See story here.)

A recent audit of Phuket Beach safety conducted by the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) produced a grade of “Fail - Unsafe” for 17 of the 18 beaches evaluated, Mr Jenner pointed out – a fact that has been raised with both the US and Chinese embassies in Bangkok. (See stories here and here.)

“In addition, under-funded lifeguard contracts awarded for a few months or even a year at a time will never solve this problem,” Mr Jenner added.

“Continuity and time are required to build the professional lifeguard force that Phuket needs. If the tender process is to work on the island, contracts must last four to five years at a minimum, to provide adequate time for lifeguards to upgrade their skills. Years are also needed to properly plan and construct lifeguard headquarters and other infrastructure needed to operate an effective lifeguard force,” he said.

“The International Surf Lifesaving Association has put forth a professional lifeguard improvement plan, which has been reviewed and approved not only by the ISLA, but 95% of the former lifeguards, who are experienced, trained, and qualified. I personally handed this plan to the Governor in a meeting on May 14 at the Governor’s House.

“The local force of over 220 freshly trained and Internationally Certified Ocean Lifeguards are ready to go to work immediately. Any further delays by Phuket Provincial authorities in getting these lifeguards back to work will cost lives. The horrifying scenes of drowning and death we have been seeing over the past few months will only worsen, and will play out again and again on social media and the international news, until adequate funding is provided for ocean lifeguards,” Mr Jenner explained.

“There is no more time to wait. Without lifeguards, hundreds of lives will be lost to ocean drownings in the waters surrounding Phuket in the next six months. Emergency funding must be made available immediately, so the existing trained and certified force can start work as ONE team, and avert a humanitarian crisis,” he said.

 

 

opinioated farange | 22 May 2018 - 20:11:45 

I walked along Kamala beach this evening and whilst the sea was very calm there were red flags everywhere( I presume because of the lack of life guards) and there were at least 20 people swimming.

opinioated farange | 22 May 2018 - 17:03:30 

It's quite simple. Use all the traffic police who are not making Thai's wear helmets and place them on the beaches and ban people from entering the sea.555 Or promote Phuket as the place to holiday and drown.

Foot | 22 May 2018 - 15:49:43 

The requirements for adequate lifeguards are well established.  Competitive bids could be easily submitted in two weeks.  So, why isn't it done?

Discover Thainess | 22 May 2018 - 11:51:17 

Perhaps if Mr Jenner works with a local Thai Organisation and had a local present this excellent plan as a Thai initiative it may have been taken more seriously.

Kurt | 22 May 2018 - 11:44:46 

For many years now we have seen and still see that the current lifeguard system is failing.
Take it out of the hands of incompetent Officials, including these who not carry out orders of the Governor.
Terminate the bid system, cut out 'middle men' and possible corruption.
What emergency funding? Where is the money not spend the last few months?

BenPendejo | 22 May 2018 - 11:36:24 

Just curious, if Patong was the only beach with professionally trained lifeguards, why didn't they prevent a drowning in very calm conditions? And, why did they deserve an "A" rating for allowing a death while every other beach failed? I agree that they need to keep any money out of the hands of crooked municipalities, as they ALWAYS fail to deliver before the money is pilfered.

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

