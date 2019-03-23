PHUKET: Phuket police apprehend a local car driver after he threatened another motorist during a road rage incident the day before (Mar 22).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 23 March 2019, 05:01PM

According to the police, Mr Manop’s handgun was just a BB-gun, not a firearm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

It took Phuket police only one day to track down and apprehend Manop Sangpal, the man who threatened another driver with what looked like a firearm during a road rage incident on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, Phuket Police Chief Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee announced today.

Mr Manop made the headlines after the the driver who was on the receiving end of the threat recorded the incident with a dashcam and posted it on social media.

The video showed a maroon Ford sedan overtaking the poster's car near Wat Srisoonthorn before cutting in front of it and moving to the left lane while the driver flashed a gun outside of the window (read here).

“It will not be difficult to track the man down,” Col Thirawat Leamsuwan of Thalang Police said straight after the incident.

Mr Manop was arrested about noon today (Mar 23) in a workers camp in Soi Sukapibal where the man lived with his Myanmar wife and one kid. The man's maroon Ford sedan was found nearby.

According to the police, Mr Manop's handgun was just a BB-gun, not a firearm.

It is yet to be confirmed what charges are to be pressed against the man.