THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket gun-toting driver apprehended

PHUKET: Phuket police apprehend a local car driver after he threatened another motorist during a road rage incident the day before (Mar 22).

crimetransportpoliceSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 23 March 2019, 05:01PM

According to the police, Mr Manop’s handgun was just a BB-gun, not a firearm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

According to the police, Mr Manop’s handgun was just a BB-gun, not a firearm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

It took Phuket police only one day to track down and apprehend Manop Sangpal, the man who threatened another driver with what looked like a firearm during a road rage incident on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, Phuket Police Chief Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee announced today.

Mr Manop made the headlines after the the driver who was on the receiving end of the threat recorded the incident with a dashcam and posted it on social media.

The video showed a maroon Ford sedan overtaking the poster's car near Wat Srisoonthorn before cutting in front of it and moving to the left lane while the driver flashed a gun outside of the window (read here).

“It will not be difficult to track the man down,” Col Thirawat Leamsuwan of Thalang Police said straight after the incident.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Manop was arrested about noon today (Mar 23) in a workers camp in Soi Sukapibal where the man lived with his Myanmar wife and one kid. The man's maroon Ford sedan was found nearby.

According to the police, Mr Manop's handgun was just a BB-gun, not a firearm.

It is yet to be confirmed what charges are to be pressed against the man.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash
More promises after latest deadly crash
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
Manhunt after driver flashes gun at road user
Hunt begins after Ukrainian passport used in B450k rental motorbike theft
Would-be Bangladesh hijacker was carrying fake gun
Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket police arrest gun-toting shop robbers
Phuket motorist runs checkpoint, dumps car, shotgun and ammunition
NACC official being investigated over pistol incident
Brit expat charged for horrific Phuket accident
Blockbuster drug haul worth over B2bn in Chiang Rai

 

Phuket community
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

So they picked up 92.5 kilos of garbage and put it in about 100 large plastic bags....They also have...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"Use Firefox to search, Google blocks access" this should NOT be allowed... only a derange...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

"We now have free emergency water for residents," and so it bloody well should be. "...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

One can only but laugh at Proff k....(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

Sigh, I go cycling every day and every day I see water being wasted, often by the city! Yesterday a...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Unbelievable. The city is installing electricity infrastructure and apologised for the disruption, ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

and when they do clean up, the clowns still complain....(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Mental issues under the Mental Health Act are decided on expert medical evdience not precedent, ther...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Do the thai pilots already have Boeing 737 Max flight simulator training in usa? The Indonesian and ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Is it not strange not keeping thai beaches daily clean, a normal thing, but just once in a while don...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 