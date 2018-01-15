The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

PHUKET: The speedboat fireball off Phi Phi Island yesterday (Jan 14) has left three people in intensive care, Phuket Tourist Police have confirmed.

tourism, marine, accidents, Chinese, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 January 2018, 12:06PM

The tour speedboat King Poseidon 959 erupted into flames from a suspected leaky fuel line while hovering offshore from Viking Cave just after 11am, injuring dozens of the 31 people on board. (See story here.)

Of the 31 people that were on the boat there were 26 Chinese Tourists, one Chinese national tour leader, one Thai tour guide, the boat driver and two boat crewmen, Tourist Police reported.

Nineteen injured people were brought ashore yesterday at the Thai Morning Sun Port in Rassada at 5:40pm, where Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung and Maj Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police were waiting for them along with medical teams ready to take them to hospital.

Tourist Police reported that one woman, Kwang Pei hong, 26, remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town with serious burns to her face, both legs and arms.

Bangkok Hospital Phuket reported receiving 21 injured Chinese nationals, with 13 released after receiving treatment.

However, two Chinese women – Mei Hua Li, 63, and Gan Li Xia, 26 – both remain in ICU at the hospital.

The Tourist Police reported that the hospital admitted six of the injured, but gave the names of only five patients: Mr Tai Wei Wang, 28; Ms Xin Zhang, 28; Ms Sun Thing Ting, 37; Ms Wu Yan, 36; and Ms Wen Qing Wei, 27.

The extent of their injuries was not given.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Meanwhile, one of the boat crew, Prayat Sangwiman, 45, was taken to the Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada. The extent of his injuries has yet to be confirmed.

Phuket Tourist Police reported that the Chinese tourists were travelling in a tour group organised by “Apple Tour” company from Jiangsu. They arrived in Phuket on Friday (Jan 12) and were to return home this Wednesday (Jan 17).

An entourage of officials, including Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, V/Gov Prakob, Maj Eakkachai of the Tourist Police along with Ma Cuihong visited those injured in hospital.

“We have closely followed up on those injured,” Governor Norraphat said yesterday.

“We will have a meeting (today, Jan 15) to discuss about how to prevent marine accidents in order to make sure that tourist will be confident when visit Phuket,” he added.

That pledge from the Governor follows a slew of promises in March last year in response to a high-powered appeal by the Chinese government asking the Thai authorities to take more action to prevent deaths and injuries to Chinese tourists in Phuket and the surrounding region (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Tourist Police yesterday confirmed that the “Tour Company” involved – whether “Apple Tour” or the ground handler in Thailand” was not specified – has insurance coverage under Siam City Company for B500,000 per person injured and that the speedboat operator has insurance coverage under Viriyah Insurance for B15,000 per person.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Discover Thainess | 15 January 2018 - 15:25:21

@malczx7r, I am sure they will set up a committee after the meeting.... that will solve the problems ....

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 15 January 2018 - 14:48:58

"We will have a meeting (today, Jan 15) to discuss about how to prevent marine accidents in order to make sure that tourist will be confident when visit Phuket"  Have a meeting, good idea, do lots of talking, tell everyone how important tourist safety is and then do nothing, call me cynical but if we've not heard this a thousand times before!

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

And what about all the boats that just leave from the beach?...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Regarding the caddies and the hotel stuff who likes to earn extra money.Would be interesting to know if the person knows this from hearsay or is it hi...(Read More)

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

False statements in the comment section,as at this point there is no fatality....(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

@malczx7r, I am sure they will set up a committee after the meeting.... that will solve the problems .......(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

"We will have a meeting (today, Jan 15) to discuss about how to prevent marine accidents in order to make sure that tourist will be confident whe...(Read More)

Man arrested selling fake ecstasy on Pattaya Walking Street

No fake selling, no can do, hahaha. Sorry for the family he has to feed. Be honest, sell real stuff. :-)...(Read More)

Watchdog probes police ‘freebies’ at parlour

So you prefer than corruption be allowed to exist and not be addressed as is currently being done? This article serving as an example...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good that thai law makers are aware and realize what they create by making unworkable and for different ways explainable laws. And actual...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good to read your utopian views on how to stop completely thefts, rapes, murders, tax evasion by the ultilisation of laws. ...(Read More)

Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road

Well it's pretty obvious to most people, the Police or anyone else would have observed with what the load has been secured, either by straps, rope...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.