PHUKET: Police in Krabi have confirmed that several people have sustained serious injuries when a boat exploded at Viking Cave at Phi Phi Island south of Phuket.

Sunday 14 January 2018, 02:46PM

The boat exploded at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi at 11:30am today (Jan 14). Photo: Krabi Marine Police

It is believed that the explosion happened due to a faulty fuel supply line.

Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim has confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 14) that there was a boat explosion at Viking Cave at 11:10 am.

“There were 31 people on the King Phiseidon, 26 Chinese tourists and five Thais.

“A rescue team delivered three of the injured to Vachira Phuket Hospital while others have been sent to Phi Phi Hospital and Krabi Hospital,” he said.

I can confirm that five people have been seriously injured, but no deaths have yet been reported to us,” he added.

Mr Worapt also confirmed that it is currently believed a faulty fuel line and leakage caused the explosion but the investigation is just underway.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub