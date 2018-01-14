The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

PHUKET: Police in Krabi have confirmed that several people have sustained serious injuries when a boat exploded at Viking Cave at Phi Phi Island south of Phuket.

accidents, Chinese, marine, transport, tourism,

The Phuket News

Sunday 14 January 2018, 02:46PM

The boat exploded at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi at 11:30am today (Jan 14). Photo: Krabi Marine Police
The boat exploded at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi at 11:30am today (Jan 14). Photo: Krabi Marine Police

It is believed that the explosion happened due to a faulty fuel supply line.

Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim has confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 14) that there was a boat explosion at Viking Cave at 11:10 am.

“There were 31 people on the King Phiseidon, 26 Chinese tourists and five Thais.    

“A rescue team delivered three of the injured to Vachira Phuket Hospital while others have been sent to Phi Phi Hospital and Krabi Hospital,” he said.

I can confirm that five people have been seriously injured, but no deaths have yet been reported to us,” he added.

Mr Worapt also confirmed that it is currently believed a faulty fuel line and leakage caused the explosion but the investigation is just underway.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Sexism is global and is a base factor in the mores of people who act like animals - as if their gonads are in charge of their brains. ...(Read More)

Ten pickup drivers charged for ‘hooning’ in Chalong

Haha...the boys and the girls having a good time...good on ya...way to go. ...(Read More)

Massage den raid rescues 80 women

It could be that Police office arrests are to follow? ...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good if commentators make themselves aware of what the law proscribes and why....(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Sexism?...rubbish. What was displayed was the primitive purely animal part of a human being, no matter where you're from....(Read More)

Tourists driving in Phuket: get legal, or get fined - or worse

What do you mean about IDP? In my country creating IDP in ukrainian and english languages. My driving license is plastic card. Is it sufficient for yo...(Read More)

Prawit: Officials ‘must capture Yingluck’

If what is witnessed as alleged, why doesn't the commentator do something about it? Writing about it on PN does nothing. Authorities need the evid...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Unfortunately this is what people think thailand is just bar girls and go go bars ,they seem to forget how does a country run not on gogo bars .My wif...(Read More)

Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road

Tell me i am reading this wrong he used rope to secure a load like that travelling on a public roadway, chain and dogs not rope or ratchet straps irre...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

A Story about harassment and a fine of 30.000.-Baht.Well deserved!More interesting are the comments.Calling the fine racism,thinking it would be ok to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.