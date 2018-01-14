It is believed that the explosion happened due to a faulty fuel supply line.
Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim has confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 14) that there was a boat explosion at Viking Cave at 11:10 am.
“There were 31 people on the King Phiseidon, 26 Chinese tourists and five Thais.
“A rescue team delivered three of the injured to Vachira Phuket Hospital while others have been sent to Phi Phi Hospital and Krabi Hospital,” he said.
I can confirm that five people have been seriously injured, but no deaths have yet been reported to us,” he added.
Mr Worapt also confirmed that it is currently believed a faulty fuel line and leakage caused the explosion but the investigation is just underway.Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub
Be the first to comment.