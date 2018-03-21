The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong visited the Chinese tourists still recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket after the horrific minivan crash in Phang Nga yesterday (Mar 20) that killed the driver and one Chinese tourist.

Wednesday 21 March 2018, 12:03PM

Minivan driver Jamrit Aryusuk, 36, and female Chinese tourist Yu Wae, 28, perished when the minivan heading from Phuket collided with an 18-wheeled truck in Tha Noon, Takua Thung District, just over the bridge from Phuket to the mainland, at about 9am yesterday. (See story here.)

Three Chinese tourists were initially reported as sustaining serious injuries in the impact, with seven in total taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket for treatment, as follows:

  • Rui Jin, 30, suffered wounds on her forehead;
  • Zhicheng Zheng, 30, suffered a five-centimetre cut on his right leg and small cut on his left foot;
  • Meihui Zhou, 35, suffered a large gash on his right arm, a small cut on his right ear and a small cut on his right arm;
  • Yanling Mao, 24, is suffering from neck and back pain and has scratches on her right leg;
  • Tuhao Zhu, 31, suffered a cut on the back of his neck;
  • Mengzhen Guo, 30, suffered a cut on her tongue and her lower lip, a cut on her right knee, and is experiencing shoulder pain;
  • Jun Lei, 28, has pain on his right knee and scratches on both legs.

A report filed by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department yesterday noted that two – not three – of the tourists had “serious injuries, but did not identify which tourists those were.

However, it did note that medical staff were provided proper medical treatment.

Governor Norraphat encouraged the injured tourists to recover soon. He also asked doctors and medical staff to take close care of the injured in order to make a good impression and to boost confidence in Phuket’s ability to take care of tourists.

Gov Norraphat asked the Phuket police and officials from the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports to arrange the return of belongings of the dead and injured from the accident, and to help the injured contact their relatives.

Khok Kloi Police returned the tourists’ belongings to their relative at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, the report noted.

“We will discuss about Phuket accident safety and protection. We will increase more measures to solve the problem,” Gov Norraphat said.

“We will suggest that the government issue a law to control how long (how many years) that buses and other public transportation vehicles can be used to transport tourists,” he added.

Joining Gov Norraphat for his visit were Director of the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism & Sports Sirawee Waloh along with Ma Cuihong, who as Deputy Consul-General of the Consulate General of China in Songkhla also heads the Phuket Consular Office of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, and Bangkok Hospital Phuket Deputy Director Dr Lalita Kongsriha.

Ms Ma said, “Thank you to Phuket officials for taking good care of Chinese tourists. I would like to offer my condolences to the driver’s family for their loss.

“However, in the coming Songkran Festival more Chinese tourists will visit Phuket. I hope that they will be provided good facilities and good care in terms of safety.”

 

 
Wilma | 24 March 2018 - 22:43:40

Another way to say it "like the axx of the Chinse tourist industry"
How many Chinse get killed in Phuket each year, because of bad service (driving, diving, speedboat) ????

DeKaaskopp | 21 March 2018 - 15:51:52

"I see black fuming busses...with registration plates year 1987,1988"What an absolute rubbish again.Someone knows nothing but spills his jibber jabber allover this place.There are only 2 digits in the upper right corner of the registration plate and they have nothing to do with the age of a bus.It's a provincial code!! Example:83 stands for Phuket!Editor,please show mercy with us and...

BenPendejo | 21 March 2018 - 15:34:16

Another disgusting photo Op, complete with the "concerned" officials and their cheapo goody basket...all well posed for the cameras. I don't think these people even tire of the continuous stream of carnage that commonly befalls tourists...most of which is at the hands of reckless and poorly trained morons driving overworn and poorly maintained vehicles. I truly feel that this will ne...

Kurt | 21 March 2018 - 14:49:03

What measures is the Governor going to take to 'solve the problem?
Don't come up with hollow press phrases about a decades long existing, often deadly, problem
I see black fuming busses driving in front of me with registration plates years 1987, 1988
Check drivers eye sight, set age limit, set driving time limits
Use of drugs/alcohol? You are finished as Taxi, Van, Bus driver for life

malczx7r | 21 March 2018 - 12:58:49

And there you have it, no mention of teaching the reckless idiots how to drive, it's the old vehicles problem! Never the drivers fault.  This country is doomed to be 3rd world forever when it can't accept any responsibility!

malczx7r | 21 March 2018 - 12:57:18

"He also asked doctors and medical staff to take close care of the injured in order to make a good impression and to boost confidence in Phuket’s ability to take care of tourists"
“We will suggest that the government issue a law to control how long(how many years) that buses and other public transportation vehicles can be used to transport tourists,” he added.

