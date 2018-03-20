PHUKET: A minivan driver and a female Chinese tourist died while three Chinese tourists sustained serious injuries when a minivan heading from Phuket collided with an 18-wheeler truck in Phang Nga earlier today.

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 01:13PM

Capt Yuttapon Yafa of the Khok Kloi Police in Phang Nga was notified of an accident at a U-turn near Wat Pa Tha Noon (Tha Noon Temple) on Phetkasem Rd in Phang Nga at 9am today (Mar 20).

Khok Khoi Police Chief Col Jirasak Seamsak and Capt Jarungsak Sirawat, Takua Thung District Chief Bancha Tanuin, Chief of Phang Nga Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office (DDPM-Phang Nga) Sayan Kitmano, Director of Takua Thung Hospital Dr Wisit Yongyut, Mai Khao rescue workers and Loma Phang Nga rescue workers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials and rescue workers found an 18-wheeler Phatthalung-registered truck emblazoned with “Tha Sai Eak Thalang” and “Supannee Transport Partnership” parked on the side of the road.

The driver, Waranon Boonkerd, 35, from Nakhon Sri Thamamrat was waiting at the scene.

In the middle of the road was a Khon Kaen registered minivan. The driver, Jamrit Aryusuk, 36, from Krabi had sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The body of a Chinese woman was found inside the van.

Two female and one male passengers from the minivan had also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Takua Thung Hospital in Phang Nga and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Four others injured tourists were take to Takua Thung Hospital.

It was reported that the truck was heading from Phuket and was about to make a U-turn in front the temple.

The minivan, carrying eight Chinese tourists from a hotel in Patong and heading to Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga, was allegedly driving behind the truck at high speed at the time.

When the truck went to make the U-turn the minivan was too close behind and tried to brake to avoid a collision but failed and hit the back of the truck.

Police are now investigating the incident.