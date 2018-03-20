The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Driver, Chinese tourist dead, three tourists seriously injured in Phang Nga minivan crash

PHUKET: A minivan driver and a female Chinese tourist died while three Chinese tourists sustained serious injuries when a minivan heading from Phuket collided with an 18-wheeler truck in Phang Nga earlier today.

accidents, Chinese, death, police, transport, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 01:13PM

Capt Yuttapon Yafa of the Khok Kloi Police in Phang Nga was notified of an accident at a U-turn near Wat Pa Tha Noon (Tha Noon Temple) on Phetkasem Rd in Phang Nga at 9am today (Mar 20).

Khok Khoi Police Chief Col Jirasak Seamsak and Capt Jarungsak Sirawat, Takua Thung District Chief Bancha Tanuin, Chief of Phang Nga Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office (DDPM-Phang Nga) Sayan Kitmano, Director of Takua Thung Hospital Dr Wisit Yongyut, Mai Khao rescue workers and Loma Phang Nga rescue workers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials and rescue workers found an 18-wheeler Phatthalung-registered truck emblazoned with “Tha Sai Eak Thalang” and “Supannee Transport Partnership” parked on the side of the road.

The driver, Waranon Boonkerd, 35, from Nakhon Sri Thamamrat was waiting at the scene.

In the middle of the road was a Khon Kaen registered minivan. The driver, Jamrit Aryusuk, 36, from Krabi had sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The body of a Chinese woman was found inside the van.

QSI International School Phuket

Two female and one male passengers from the minivan had also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Takua Thung Hospital in Phang Nga and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Four others injured tourists were take to Takua Thung Hospital.

It was reported that the truck was heading from Phuket and was about to make a U-turn in front the temple.

The minivan, carrying eight Chinese tourists from a hotel in Patong and heading to Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga, was allegedly driving behind the truck at high speed at the time.

When the truck went to make the U-turn the minivan was too close behind and tried to brake to avoid a collision but failed and hit the back of the truck.

Police are now investigating the incident.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Wilma | 24 March 2018 - 22:33:50

ow can this story be soooooo different from the thai new ?????

The Phuket News

Rorri_2 | 21 March 2018 - 11:59:02

What is "amazing" is that a certain person is noticeably quite when any editorial is published that criticizes thai driving habits, police corruption/ inactivity, corrupt politicians etc. only "brave" enough to critic those whose opinion differs fron his.

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 21 March 2018 - 10:23:56

I'm guessing the commentator who claims we weren't witnesses never leaves his home, as per the lady's comments, exactly true, was out last night, vans and 4x4's a few feet away from my bumper.  Sat at red traffic lights on Chao Fao East when a slew of motorbikes went through on red, next junction, motorbike on floor, rider face down on the road, yep, got what he deserves!

The Phuket News

Fascinated | 21 March 2018 - 10:22:11

It doesn't take a Rocket Scientist to work out the root causes of this crash. The last couple of paragraphs explain what happens. 

How can you defend dangerous driving, as seen every day on the roads here?

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 20 March 2018 - 19:10:33

Amazing...none of the commentators were present to witness what occurred, but they have all the answers.

The Phuket News

Christy Sweet | 20 March 2018 - 15:41:55

"But was too close.." Yes, tailgating is standard practice here. Absolutely the most dangerous drivers in the world. Oblivious to basic physical laws, oblivious to courtesy. Just oblivious.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 20 March 2018 - 13:34:02

I just advocated in another article about speed limiters in vehicles who partly make money by just reckless speeding. 
Faster, more trips, more money. 
Government, action?
Safety? Huh? "I have a Lord Buddha image in the cabin, nothing can happen to me".
That thai dumb thinking cost daily not only driver's life (which is ok) but many other lives of people who become their victim.
...

The Phuket News
Matches 7 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.