Phuket governor visits Chinese envoy in Bangkok

Phuket governor visits Chinese envoy in Bangkok

PHUKET: Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqian warmly welcomed Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew during his visit to the Embassy of China today (June 14). The meeting aimed to strengthen ties between China and Phuket.

Chinesetourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 June 2023, 06:24PM

Phuket officials were invited to the Embassy of China on Wednesday (June 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Led by Governor Narong, the delegation of Phuket officials and representatives from the private sector included Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO); Kongsak Koophongsakorn, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC); and Thanet Tantipiriyakit, Chairman of the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA).

Also joining Governor Narong was Trin Panyawai, President of Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (Sakhu SAO, or Sakhu OrBorTor). Located in the northern part of the province, Sakhu is renowned as the prime area for growing durian in Phuket. The fruit is highly popular among Chinese consumers.

As part of the visit, Governor Narong and Ambassador Han planted a durian tree native to Sakhu "as a symbol of goodwill and long-lasting friendship between China and Phuket."

According to the Phuket office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket), Governor Narong and Ambassador Han praised the relations between China and Phuket, including trade, investment, and travel.

"China and Phuket have had a strong relationship for a long time. Currently, Chinese tourists are the top visitors to the island in terms of numbers. Additionally, Phuket has signed sister-city relationship agreements with many cities in China," PR Phuket said, concluding the report.

Governor Narong and Ambassador Han previously met on March 18 when the Chinese envoy visited the province "to discuss the Chinese tourism situation in Phuket in more depth," according to PR Phuket.

During his time on the island, Ambassador Han visited local ethnic Chinese community associations and met with local Chinese community leaders in Phuket Town.

"The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand thanked Phuket and the nearby provinces for welcoming and taking good care of Chinese tourists, especially in terms of various security measures," Governor Narong said after the visit.

Neither the March 18 nor the June 14 meetings were mentioned on the official website of the Embassy of China in Thailand. The most recent events listed as newsworthy on the website include a Chinese photo exhibition in Bangkok, the Embassy’s participation in an ESCAP session, and the recent passing of giant panda Lin Hui in Chiang Mai.

