Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

PHUKET: Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqian and a delegation from the Chinese embassy in Bangkok paid visit to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Mar 18), which according to official reports saw discussions focussed on promoting tourism for Chinese tourists to travel in Phuket.

Chinesetourismpoliticseconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 March 2023, 02:01PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket

Joining the official visit at Phuket Provincial Hall were heads of local government agencies and representatives from private industry, including Tunyaratt and Pramook Achariyachai and Bhummikitti Raktaengam.

Following talks with Governor Narong, Ambassador Han joined a meeting to discuss the Chinese tourism situation in Phuket in more depth.

“During this period, there are more Chinese tourists traveling to Phuket,” Governor Narong said after the meeting.

“The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand thanked Phuket and the nearby provinces for welcoming and taking good care of Chinese tourists, especially in terms of various security measures,” he added, according to an official report.

However, he continued, “Ambassador Han asked relevant agencies to have more Chinese-language public signs at various tourist attractions, which the province [provincial government] will let the relevant agencies take further action on.”

Open Kitchen Laguna

Governor Narong added that he had asked the Chinese authorities to support Phuket in its bid to host Expo 2028.

While in Phuket, Ambassador Han visited local ethnic Chinese community associations and met with local Chinese community leaders in Phuket Town.

Of note, official reports marked only that Ambassador Han and his delegation were in Phuket yesterday, while it is openly known that he was on the island on Thursday to attend an event at Phuket Thaihua Asean Wittaya School.

It is not known whether Amb Han and his entourage have remained on Phuket today, when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to visit.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 19 March 2023 - 15:04:47 

I agree- they should be discouraged from defecating and spitting in public, also inform them what a line is.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket
Collecting user data to improve customer experience? Make sure you comply with the PDPA
Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network
Hoping for a breath of fresh air
Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum
NACC Phuket gets new B59.5mn home
War crimes court issues Putin arrest warrant
Russians still top Phuket arrivals
Appeal to find missing Danish man
Draft bill sets in motion protection, legalisation of sex work
Kathu election halted by court order
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sex trafficking raid lead to Patong police transfers, PSU Phuket Hospital by 2027 || March 17
Thief arrested for dangerous bag snatch in Cherng Talay
China increases Phuket flights amid demand
Warning issued after shooting range catches fire

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

Chapeau PN. One of the few "Opinions"you published where I fully agree with. @Robinphuke...(Read More)

Russians still top Phuket arrivals

Yes John, it is indeed well past time to go somewhere else if you feel like this . But I'm afrai...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

So where are Mr “Patong“ Prab, he now everything what happens in Patong. Now one can make any bu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

@ Fascinated:. Updated from Reuters on 17 March 2023 on lives affected include: approx.15,000 people...(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

I agree- they should be discouraged from defecating and spitting in public, also inform them what a ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

@ Fascinated: re your comments on "comparing the current situation to those fleeing Germany in ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

Argentina is big right now for pregnant Russian Women: Any person born in Argentine territory acqui...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

I used to hear many languages being spoken here. Now its just Russian. Everyone brings their culture...(Read More)

Collecting user data to improve customer experience? Make sure you comply with the PDPA

Even the "western world" are having huge problems battling intrusive chinese and russian m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

That's pure fluff re Russians giving birth in Thailand which does not give citizneship to anyon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Pacific Prime Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023

 