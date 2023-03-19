Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

PHUKET: Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqian and a delegation from the Chinese embassy in Bangkok paid visit to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Mar 18), which according to official reports saw discussions focussed on promoting tourism for Chinese tourists to travel in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 March 2023, 02:01PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Joining the official visit at Phuket Provincial Hall were heads of local government agencies and representatives from private industry, including Tunyaratt and Pramook Achariyachai and Bhummikitti Raktaengam.

Following talks with Governor Narong, Ambassador Han joined a meeting to discuss the Chinese tourism situation in Phuket in more depth.

“During this period, there are more Chinese tourists traveling to Phuket,” Governor Narong said after the meeting.

“The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand thanked Phuket and the nearby provinces for welcoming and taking good care of Chinese tourists, especially in terms of various security measures,” he added, according to an official report.

However, he continued, “Ambassador Han asked relevant agencies to have more Chinese-language public signs at various tourist attractions, which the province [provincial government] will let the relevant agencies take further action on.”

Governor Narong added that he had asked the Chinese authorities to support Phuket in its bid to host Expo 2028.

While in Phuket, Ambassador Han visited local ethnic Chinese community associations and met with local Chinese community leaders in Phuket Town.

Of note, official reports marked only that Ambassador Han and his delegation were in Phuket yesterday, while it is openly known that he was on the island on Thursday to attend an event at Phuket Thaihua Asean Wittaya School.

It is not known whether Amb Han and his entourage have remained on Phuket today, when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to visit.