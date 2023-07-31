British International School, Phuket
Phuket Governor orders safety checks on fireworks

Phuket Governor orders safety checks on fireworks

PHUKET: Following the devastating blast at a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat over the weekend, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered officials to conduct safety checks on all fireworks stored or for sale in Phuket’s Mueang District.

By The Phuket News

Monday 31 July 2023 04:22 PM

The blast in the Sungai Kolok District of Narathiwat on Saturday killed 12 people and left 121 more injured, and damaged nearly 300 houses, with about 50 of the houses totally destroyed.

Governor Narong yesterday ordered that all fireworks and firecrackers in Muang District must be inspected thoroughly, and all shops selling fireworks must be checked to ensure they are complying with the law.

District Deputy Chiefs Thitichai Siemlek and Yongyut Duangwang were tasked with carrying out the inspections, joined by personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor).

The team inspected 11 stores in the area, but did not report any breaches of the law or safety requirements.

Thai Residential

Governor Narong urged business operators to check their premises and procedures in storing and handling any fireworks. Fire protection systems in  storage facilities were of particular concern. 

“Be careful when moving and using fireworks with regard to safety as a priority. More importantly, it has emphasised that operators strictly comply with any relevant laws,” said an official report of the safety checks.

The deadly blast at the fireworks warehouse in Sungai Kolok on Saturday was attributed to welding being carried out in an area of the warehouse that was under construction.

Phuket community
Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

Curious, I was in Surin this morning and confirmed there was a drowning yesterday afternoon, and tha...(Read More)

MFP calm amid rejig buzz

All HAIL GENERAL PRAYUT !!! Because of the 2017 Constitution that Prayut scripted, he would never l...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Well they have 2 places in Phuket town like this, telling Thai friends to me last day, close this pl...(Read More)

52 warehouses to be scanned after fatal explosion

"Scanned" makes it sound like someone will do it by simply waving an electronic checker o...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

You can't make this stuff up. "A technical error in the steel welding process" LOL. Th...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Pretty damn powerful "fireworks". I am guessing there was more than just this being stored...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

Amen to that Capricornball. Naiharn yesterday the whole beach had red flags and in one area 'swi...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

This is not just gunpowder for fireworks, here there is someone in the Government who is not telling...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

REAL lifeguards would have prevented these people from entering the water, and would have saved a li...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

A sad follow-up to my last comment. I was informed that another fatal drowning occurred at Surin thi...(Read More)

 

