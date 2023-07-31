Phuket Governor orders safety checks on fireworks

PHUKET: Following the devastating blast at a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat over the weekend, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered officials to conduct safety checks on all fireworks stored or for sale in Phuket’s Mueang District.

By The Phuket News

Monday 31 July 2023 04:22 PM

The blast in the Sungai Kolok District of Narathiwat on Saturday killed 12 people and left 121 more injured, and damaged nearly 300 houses, with about 50 of the houses totally destroyed.

Governor Narong yesterday ordered that all fireworks and firecrackers in Muang District must be inspected thoroughly, and all shops selling fireworks must be checked to ensure they are complying with the law.

District Deputy Chiefs Thitichai Siemlek and Yongyut Duangwang were tasked with carrying out the inspections, joined by personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor).

The team inspected 11 stores in the area, but did not report any breaches of the law or safety requirements.

Governor Narong urged business operators to check their premises and procedures in storing and handling any fireworks. Fire protection systems in storage facilities were of particular concern.

“Be careful when moving and using fireworks with regard to safety as a priority. More importantly, it has emphasised that operators strictly comply with any relevant laws,” said an official report of the safety checks.

The deadly blast at the fireworks warehouse in Sungai Kolok on Saturday was attributed to welding being carried out in an area of the warehouse that was under construction.