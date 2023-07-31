Zonezi Properties
52 warehouses to be scanned after fatal explosion

NARATHIWAT: Security officials have been ordered to examine 52 other warehouses in this southern border town after a huge fireworks explosion at a godown in Sungai Kolok district on Saturday (July 29), leaving 12 people killed, 121 injured and nearly 300 houses damaged, about 50 of them totally destroyed.

accidents deaths Safety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 31 July 2023 09:04 AM

A team of forensic police examine the site of a fireworks explosion at a village in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district yesterday (July 30). The blast occurred on Saturday. Photo: Waedao Harai

Lt Gen Santi spoke after visiting a relief centre set up on the sports field of the Muno tambon administration organisation in Sungai Kolok, where he was briefed on the explosion, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said some 52 other warehouses in the provinces must be examined to see whether they were built with valid permission and had been properly used to prevent a recurrence of the Saturday incident.

Explosive ordnance disposal teams should thoroughly scan the site of the explosion to determine the quantity of fireworks stored illegally in the warehouse. It was initially believed at least 5 tonnes of fireworks had been kept there, judging from the two deep holes left at the site by the powerful blast, Lt Gen Santi said.

Pol Maj Gen Anurut Im-ab, the Narathiwat police chief, said the owner of the godown would be charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries under the Criminal Code and the laws on arms, ammunition and explosives.

Pending further investigation, the warehouse owner, who has been summoned to report to police, may also be charged for violating the Factory Act of 1992 and the Labour Protection Act of 1998.

Phuket community
Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Pretty damn powerful "fireworks". I am guessing there was more than just this being stored...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

Amen to that Capricornball. Naiharn yesterday the whole beach had red flags and in one area 'swi...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

This is not just gunpowder for fireworks, here there is someone in the Government who is not telling...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

REAL lifeguards would have prevented these people from entering the water, and would have saved a li...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

A sad follow-up to my last comment. I was informed that another fatal drowning occurred at Surin thi...(Read More)

Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday

Let's hope for the half-wit Pendejo ,that he will never come in a situation where he needs a bl...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Clearly a case of dumb and stupid storage of fire works. 1: to much fire works together. 2: No fire...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

Maverick, public beaches closed until 9 am? I didn't know about that. Guess most tourists don&#...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Welding at a firework factory you can’t make this stuff up mindblowing...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

Johnc@when was last time you were there - I go daily and they are often out on their boards beyond t...(Read More)

 

Subscribe to The Phuket News

 