Phuket Governor orders ‘autopsy’ on Songkran Seven Days road-safety campaign

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has ordered officials to conduct a comprehensive review of the road accidents and the traffic fines issued during the Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign, which concluded at midnight last night.

transport, tourism, accidents, death, police,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 01:56PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspects a checkpoint during the Songkran Seven Days of Danger campaign this week. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspects a checkpoint during the Songkran Seven Days of Danger campaign this week. Photo: PR Dept

The review is aimed at inspiring new, more effective strategies for reducing the number people killed and injured on Phuket’s roads, Governor Norraphat told a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (April 17).

The order pre-empted Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announcing its final official daily report for the Seven Days campaign this morning (April 18).

For the 24 hours of April 17, there were eight accidents reported in which two people were injured, as follows:

  • Muang District: 1 accident, 1 person injured
  • Kathu: 0 accidents, 0 persons injured
  • Thalang: 1 accident, 1 person injured

Of note, during Day 7 of the campaign last year Phuket suffered zero deaths and two people injured in seven accidents during the same 24-hour period.

Phuket suffered its first – and only – death of this year’s Songkran holidays on Sunday (April 14), Day 4 of the road-safety campaign, when Chinese national Li Jing, 29, died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a pickup truck on the Kamala-Patong road. (See story here.) 

Meanwhile, police reported having issued 1,729 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Day 7 of the campaign, as follows:

851 Not wearing helmets

29 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

36 Drunk driving

123 Not wearing seatbelts

466 Driving without a license

40 Speeding

46 Running a red light

49 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

30 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

59 Using mobile phones while driving.

The Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign, which began nationwide last Wednesday (April 11), concluded at midnight last night.

In his mission for improved road-safety handed down yesterday, Governor Norraphat said, “Officials have to research the data from Seven Days of Danger campaign and analyse the main causes of accidents.

“They have to explain why the accidents happened, and what causes accidents on the main highways and streets. Then that information will be analysed for traffic management and prevention of future accidents during other main holiday periods.” he added.

Of note, Traffic Police reported having issued 11,770 fines for moving violations during this year's Songkran Seven Days campaign, as follows:

5,946 Not wearing helmets

250 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

309 Drunk driving

711 Not wearing seatbelts

2,986 Driving without a license

416 Speeding

313 Running a red light

363 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

163 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

313 Using mobile phones while driving.

This year Phuket suffered 47 accidents reported during the Songkran Seven Days campaign with one person killed and 49 people injured, as follows:

  • Phuket City: 27 accidents, 29 people injured
  • Kathu: 14 accidents, 1 death, 14 people injured
  • Thalang: 6 accidents, 6 people injured

Last year Phuket suffered 67 accidents during the Songkran holidays with four people killed and 70 people injured.

 

 
Kurt | 20 April 2018 - 10:44:15

Thai are fascinated by producing paper lists, time after time. For what? They themselves not analyse the by themselves produced facts during many years. Total useless.
If the Governor not understands that and just show up for publicity photo session as he does everywhere, Well, than be it.
Twice a year, same-same, nothing different.
No strategy intellect available to change matters.

malczx7r | 19 April 2018 - 18:09:59

"They have to explain why the accidents happened, and what causes accidents on the main highways and streets. Then that information will be analysed for traffic management and prevention of future accidents" Let me help you, Thais ignore the law because the police don't enforce it! They don't care about killing other people through reckless + drink driving, me, me, selfish attitu...

