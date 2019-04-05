THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Governor: ‘Make Songkran safe’

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana has called on the heads of the main government offices and major businesses on the island to make safety the top priority during the upcoming Songkran festivities, to be celebrated nationwide April 11-17.

By The Phuket News

Friday 5 April 2019, 03:47PM

Phuket Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana delivered his Songkran safety message at a meeting yesterday (Apr 4). Photo: PR Dept

The week of festivities, from April 11-17, has also been designated as the Seven Days of Danger period for this year’s Songkran.

The week-long period is among the most dangerous times of the year for Thailand, with hundreds of people dying in road accidents alone during the seven days of holidays.

Governor Phakkaphong delivered his Songkran safety message at a meeting yesterday (Apr 4), attended by all three Phuket Vice Governors – Thanyawat Chanpinit, Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and Prakob Wongmaneerung – as well as the heads of the main government offices in Phuket and representatives from the local businesses.

Road and marine transport safety are to be specifically targetted, Governor Phakaphong said.

Drunk drivers at to get special attention and police must ramp up their efforts at key police checkpoints across the island in order to reduce the likelihood of road accidents, the Governor added.

“Police must stop drunk drivers. This will be reduce the risk of road accidents,” he said.

“For drivers who do not allow police check them for alcohol, police must force them by the law, Gov Phakaphong ordered.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“Moreover police and other officials must be strict on operating unsafe or illegally modified motorcycles, the wearing of seatbelts, driving without a licence, speeding, drunk driving, ignoring traffic signals, ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow), people not wearing helmets, people driving dangerously in traffic, and using mobile phones while driving." he added.

Governor Phakkaphong also delivered his orders on enforcing water safety during the upcoming holidays.

“A water safety center must be set up, and all CCTV cameras must be in working order at various points of piers and the relevant agencies will monitor the safety of passenger boats,” Gov Phakaphong said.

"Official must check boats, namely the life-saving equipment on board such as life jackets, light signals and other equipment.

“Everything must be ready before the upcoming Songkran holidays,” Governor Phakkaphong said.

Last year Phuket suffered 47 accidents reported during the Songkran Seven Days campaign with one person killed and 49 people injured, as follows – Phuket City: 27 accidents, 29 people injured; Kathu: 14 accidents, 1 death, 14 people injured; Thalang: 6 accidents, 6 people injured.

In 2017, Phuket suffered 67 accidents during the Songkran holidays with four people killed and 70 people injured. (See story here.)

 

 

