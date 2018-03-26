The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor inspects tour boat piers for Songkran safety

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Mar 25) led a team of officers to conduct safety checks on ferries and other tourist boats operating out of Rassada Pier as part of the annual safety drive for the Thai New Year Songkran festival next month.

tourism, Safety, marine, Chinese,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 March 2018, 05:31PM

Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong, Maj Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police and Sakorn Pudam of the Marine Department’s Region 5 office, which is based in Phuket also responsible for the Andaman provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun, joined the exercise.

Rassada Pier, located on the east side of Phuket Town, is a major departure point for tourists heading out to the popular islands in Phang Nga Bay and along the Andaman coast.

“I ordered the officers responsible for the operation of all commercial piers in Phuket to seriously enforce safety in their areas of responsibility,” Governor Norraphat said.

“Officials must check in and check out all passengers and boats as they arrive and depart from the piers. All CCTV systems and passenger data-collecting information systems being developed by the Phuket Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) must be ready in time.

QSI International School Phuket

“This is especially so as I believe that more than 300-350 tourists will be travelling on 17-18 boats each day (during the Songkran holidays). The security priority is safety,” Gov Norraphat said.

“The safety of tourists during the Songkran festival will see many Chinese tourists using this pier. All structures and buildings must be strong enough,” Governor Norraphat added.

The call for heightened marine safety came just hours after a dive tour boat caught fire and sank en route from Koh Lipe to Phi Phi Island. Another dive tour boat in the area, about 22 kilometres south of Phi Phi Island, safely recovered all 29 tourists and the seven crewmen on board and brought them ashore at the Asia Marine Pier in Rassada at 5am yesterday. (See story here.)

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

malczx7r | 27 March 2018 - 13:37:12

“I ordered the officers responsible for the operation of all commercial piers in Phuket to seriously enforce safety in their areas of responsibility,” So basically he told them to do what they are paid to do,  Though I must admit it seems unless someone is ordered to do something, generally they don't!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 26 March 2018 - 19:24:36

Mhh, ok, and now, tell me, what is the conclusion of the Governor about safety, 3 weeks advance Songkran?
Did he come any further than :  " I ordered"?
What Governor actually ordered, should be always the standard procedures. Is it not?
So, what is wrong at that pier until today?
If nothing wrong, no governor orders needed, yes?
Just a publicity stunt to cover a..

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 26 March 2018 - 17:46:21

Gag me with these photo ops.  As if the Governor knows what he's really looking for.  Also, this should not be an annual dog and pony show...this should be an ongoing and random exercise conducted by the appropriate Department, and using a checklist to ensure consistency. Overall, this exercise is nonsense, and people that live here and know of the pathetic marine safety record know it.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.