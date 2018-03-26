PHUKET: All 29 tourists and the seven crew members on board a tour dive boat that caught fire during a trip from Koh Lipe to Phi Phi Island are safe after being recovered by a fellow dive tour boat.

Monday 26 March 2018, 11:10AM

The crew of the Chontara dive tour boat reported the boat catching fire boat about 22 kilometres south of Phi Phi Island (see map below) at about 00:30am early Sunday morning (Mar 25), reported the Marine Department’s Region 5 office

All 36 people on board were safely recovered by the boat Scuba Net which provides dive tours for the tour company Ride Abroad and brought safely ashore at the Asia Marina Pier in Rassada in Phuket at 5am.

Lt Col Attapong Saenjaiwut of the Krabi Tourist Police questioned the Chontara captain, Mongkon Nireunat, 50, and crewmen Witthaya Srisawat, 46.

“Mr Mongkon said that the fire started in the engine room. He launched the lifeboats with all tourists on board them and called for other boats to help these tourists.”

“Mr Mongkon said that no stage were any tourists in the sea,” he added.

Mr Mongon also said that he had no idea what started the fire, Col Attapong noted.

“This accident involved only damage to property. There were no injuries or deaths resulting from the incident,” Col Attapong said.

“The investigation is still ongoing with the captain and crew who work with the engine to determine the cause of fire,” he added.