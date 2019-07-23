Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has called the island’s key players in Phuket’s public transport regime to clarify what “good service” means.

tourismtransporteconomics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 July 2019, 07:36PM

Key players in enforcing public transport service standards were present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Key players in enforcing public transport service standards were present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Key players in enforcing public transport service standards were present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Key players in enforcing public transport service standards were present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Key players in enforcing public transport service standards were present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Key players in enforcing public transport service standards were present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Key players in enforcing public transport service standards were present at the meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana felt the need to explain what ’good service’ means. Photo: PR Dept

Joining the meeting, held yesterday (July 22) at Phuket Provincial Hall, were Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, Phuket Provincial Land Transport Chief Banyat Kantha and other relevant officers.

Governor Phakaphong stressed to the transport kingpins the importance public transport plays in maintaining a good image of Phuket for tourists.

“Because public transport is important and they need it to travel around Phuket and to other provinces,” he said.

“Good service should be emphasised. If tourists are impressed with public transport, they will come back,” Gov Phakaphong explained.

“It is also considered promotion of Phuket and Thailand. Good public transport can provide a good image of the province as a good host, leading to the growing of Phuket tourism,” he added.

The explanation today followed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha last Wednesday calling for operators in the tourism industry to not take advantage of tourists.

That request came less than 24 hours after two Australian tourists filed a complaint for being charged B3,000 by a passenger van driver for taking them from Phuket International Airport to Kata Beach last Tuesday night (July 17).

“Taking advantage of tourists adversely affects tourism in Phuket. Also, it negatively affects the reputation of Thai people and country as well,” PM Prayut said.

“Operators [in the tourism industry], please help to take care and keep an eye on tourists. Prevent this kind of behavior from happening again.

“Also, officials must be strict in their supervision and prevent it. It must not happen again,” the Prime Minister said. (See story here.)

The message delivered yesterday also came as Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit warned two temples in Phuket to be careful to not engage or support any activities that may be construed as scams targetting tourists. (See story here.)