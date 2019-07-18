THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called for operators in the tourism industry to not take advantage of tourists following two Australian tourists being charged B3,000 by a passenger van driver for taking them from Phuket International Airport to Kata Beach last night (July 17).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 July 2019, 03:03PM

‘Take care of tourism’, says the notice issued by state news agency NNT today (July 18). Photos: NNT

The two tourists, both women, filed a formal complaint with the Karon Police over the incident. Photo: Bat Kata / Facebook

The two tourists, both women, filed a formal complaint with the Karon Police over the incident.

Lt Gen Weerachon Sukhontapatipak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Office of the Prime Minister, said that PM Prayut had become aware of the very high fare charged by the Phuket van driver and issued a public statement on the Phuket affair, statenews agency NNT eported today (July 18). (See story here.)

“Taking advantage of tourists adversely affects tourism in Phuket. Also, it negatively affects the reputation of Thai people and country as well,” PM Prayut said.

“Operators [in the tourism industry], please help to take care and keep an eye on tourists. Prevent this kind of behavior from happening again.

“Also, officials must be strict in their supervision and prevent it. It must not happen again,” the Prime Minister said.

“Thailand is a beautiful tourist destination. The hospitality of Thai people is also something that people around the world appreciate, making most tourists impressed.

“Therefore, I would like to ask all Thai people to be a good host and welcome tourists visiting Thailand,l” he added.

