Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued a formal request, written in English, calling for consuls and honorary consuls on the island to help urge all foreigners in Phuket to abide by COVID-19 prevention measures.

Thursday 27 May 2021, 05:10PM

A copy of the letter provided to The Phuket News.

The letter, marked “Urgent”, is dated as issued today (May 27) and marked as issued by the Directing Division of the Phuket Governor’s office at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The letter (verbatim) in full reads:

Subject: Requesting for cooperation to prevent spreading of COVID-19 disease

Reference to the meeting between the Governor of Phuket and General Consuls and Honorary Consuls in Phuket dated on April 27, 2021 at Phuket Provincial Hall. Phuket province has received the reports that many foreigners who recently live in Phuket infected by the COVID-19 disease. This situation is considered a serious case which leads to sorrowfulness of the province.

Many cases of COVID-19 infections have derived from any party organizing, thus, Phuket province seeks cooperation from General Consuls and Honorary consuls in Phuket to monitor and inform or advice your own citizens avoiding to gather in large group to hold or involve in any types of parties which violate the Order of Phuket Province. Any persons who violate or fail to comply with Phuket regulations will be fined or receive a jail sentence, or both.

I hope that COVID-19 will be halted if our cooperation grows together. For more details, please feel free to contact my officials at the provincial phone number.

Sincerely Yours,

Narong Woonciew

The Governor of Phuket Province

The Phuket News notes that at the time this story was posted, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) and the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket (now called the ’Phuket Info Centre’), which is opreated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, which is headed by Governor Narong, had yet to post the letter or repeat their call for foreigners to cooperate with COVID prevention measures.

Also of note, at the meeting with consuls and honorary consuls in Phuket on Apr 27, the message was plain that foreigners caught flagrantly ignoring COVID measures may face deportation.

According to the official timlines released by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) showing details of movements of people confirmed as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3, 36 of the first 200 infections on the island were foreigners.

The timelines released reported as follows:

9 Italian woman, 36 - Apr 6

10 American man, 32 - Apr 8

13 Foreign man, 36 - Apr 8

21 Myanmar woman, 35 - Apr 9

22 Italian man, 52 - Apr 9

23 Myanmar man, 38 - Apr 9

29 English woman, 30 - Apr 9

33 Italian man, 36 - Apr 10

46 Foreign man, 33 - Apr 10

50 French man, 39 - Apr 10

53 Philippines man, 37 - Apr 10

58 English man, 29 - Apr 11

60 Brazilian man, 30, - Apr 11

65 american man, 24 - Apr 10

66 South African woman, 23 - Apr 11

73 Philippines man, 41 - Apr 13

83 Russian woman, 24 - Apr 9

88 Canadian man, 30 - Apr 12

96 Russian man, 31 - Apr 13

99 English man, 32 - Apr 13

103 Taiwanese woman, 44 - Apr 14

111 Italian man, 40 - Apr 14

113 Lithuanian man, 31 - Apr 14

114 Estonian woman, 31, - Apr 14

121 Italian woman, 37 - Apr 15

136 Philippines man, 34 - Apr 15

139 French man, 43 - Apr 15

141 Israeli man, 35 Apr 14

143 Myanmar woman, 38 - Apr 16

153 Russian man, 59 - Apr 16

159 Foreign man, 20 - Apr 16

186 Philippines man, 35 - Apr 17

187 Myanmar man, 40 - Apr 17

188 Myanmar woman, 42 - Apr 17

192 French man, 39 - Apr 19

198 Taiwanese man, 43 - Apr 17

(Timeline number, nationality and gender, age, date confirmed infected)