The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued a formal request, written in English, calling for consuls and honorary consuls on the island to help urge all foreigners in Phuket to abide by COVID-19 prevention measures.

Thursday 27 May 2021, 05:10PM

A copy of the letter provided to The Phuket News.

A copy of the letter provided to The Phuket News.

The letter, marked “Urgent”, is dated as issued today (May 27) and marked as issued by the Directing Division of the Phuket Governor’s office at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The letter (verbatim) in full reads:

Subject: Requesting for cooperation to prevent spreading of COVID-19 disease

Reference to the meeting between the Governor of Phuket and General Consuls and Honorary Consuls in Phuket dated on April 27, 2021 at Phuket Provincial Hall. Phuket province has received the reports that many foreigners who recently live in Phuket infected by the COVID-19 disease. This situation is considered a serious case which leads to sorrowfulness of the province.

Many cases of COVID-19 infections have derived from any party organizing, thus, Phuket province seeks cooperation from General Consuls and Honorary consuls in Phuket to monitor and inform or advice your own citizens avoiding to gather in large group to hold or involve in any types of parties which violate the Order of Phuket Province. Any persons who violate or fail to comply with Phuket regulations will be fined or receive a jail sentence, or both.

I hope that COVID-19 will be halted if our cooperation grows together. For more details, please feel free to contact my officials at the provincial phone number.

Sincerely Yours,

Narong Woonciew

The Governor of Phuket Province

The Phuket News notes that at the time this story was posted, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) and the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket (now called the ’Phuket Info Centre’), which is opreated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, which is headed by Governor Narong, had yet to post the letter or repeat their call for foreigners to cooperate with COVID prevention measures.

Also of note, at the meeting with consuls and honorary consuls in Phuket on Apr 27, the message was plain that foreigners caught flagrantly ignoring COVID measures may face deportation.

According to the official timlines released by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) showing details of movements of people confirmed as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3, 36 of the first 200 infections on the island were foreigners.

The timelines released reported as follows:

9 Italian woman, 36 - Apr 6
10 American man, 32 - Apr 8
13 Foreign man, 36 - Apr 8
21 Myanmar woman, 35 - Apr 9
22 Italian man, 52 - Apr 9
23 Myanmar man, 38 - Apr 9
29 English woman, 30 - Apr 9
33 Italian man, 36 - Apr 10
46 Foreign man, 33 - Apr 10
50 French man, 39 - Apr 10
53 Philippines man, 37 - Apr 10
58 English man, 29 - Apr 11
60 Brazilian man, 30, - Apr 11
65 american man, 24 - Apr 10
66 South African woman, 23 - Apr 11
73 Philippines man, 41 - Apr 13
83 Russian woman, 24 - Apr 9
88 Canadian man, 30 - Apr 12
96 Russian man, 31 - Apr 13
99 English man, 32 - Apr 13
103 Taiwanese woman, 44 - Apr 14
111 Italian man, 40 - Apr 14
113 Lithuanian man, 31 - Apr 14
114 Estonian woman, 31, - Apr 14
121 Italian woman, 37 - Apr 15
136 Philippines man, 34 - Apr 15
139 French man, 43 - Apr 15
141 Israeli man, 35 Apr 14
143 Myanmar woman, 38 - Apr 16
153 Russian man, 59 - Apr 16
159 Foreign man, 20 - Apr 16
186 Philippines man, 35 - Apr 17
187 Myanmar man, 40 - Apr 17
188 Myanmar woman, 42 - Apr 17
192 French man, 39 - Apr 19
198 Taiwanese man, 43 - Apr 17

(Timeline number, nationality and gender, age, date confirmed infected)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Child prosecuted for insulting monarchy
Taxis likely to switch to Grab
Phuket daily cases remain single digit, total climbs to 642
Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days
Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study
National vaccine regime gets shakeup
Phuket police chief confirms search for Deep South arrivals illegally entering Phuket
Thai Airways tests demand in Europe with direct Phuket flights
Turtle eggs safely recovered after strong waves endanger nest
Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection
Ride-hailing taxi service gets boost
Cabinet approves two-month extension of emergency decree
EU and AstraZeneca battle in court over vaccine delays
Ride-hailing taxi service gets boost
Moderna jabs ready ‘in third quarter’

 

Phuket community
Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

Farang retirees are now feeling a bit like the christians waiting for the lions to be let into the a...(Read More)

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days

That is not correct about RABtCoV/4991. virus. Please read about the mine where it is thought SARS ...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

I seriously doubt those efficacy ratings- almost on a par with Pfizer? No way. It's crucial to l...(Read More)

Taxis likely to switch to Grab

Makes you wonder why they think Thailand would be any different from every other country in the worl...(Read More)

Phuket police chief confirms search for Deep South arrivals illegally entering Phuket

Part of Statement of Maj General:..."even though ( such people) can escape our sight ( active...(Read More)

National vaccine regime gets shakeup

In all Ministries we do our 'own thing'. Communication, coordinated working together so far...(Read More)

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days

It is Xi Virus!...(Read More)

National vaccine regime gets shakeup

Central Gov't fail yet again- quelle suprise'. The left hand doesn't know what the right...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

Some more numbers to satisfy your boss : Xi...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

Thai Health Ministry should share her safety findings of Sinovac with European countries, so over th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand

 