PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Feb 16) convened a meeting of government officials where he called on them to strictly enforce the tour bus safety measures implemented after a spate of accidents in mid-2017.

Saturday 17 February 2018

The meeting, convened by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, was also attended by Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kanth as well as officials from the Phuket Tourism and Sports Office and Phuket Tourist Police. Photo: Phuket PR Office

The meeting, held at the Governor’s House, was attended by Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha as well as officials from the Phuket Tourism and Sports Office and Phuket Tourist Police.

Gov Norraphat said, “There are too many bus accidents in Phuket and nearby provinces and most of these buses are transporting foreign tourists. We have prevented many accidents by checking that buses are mechanically sound and by limiting the number of hours bus drivers can work.

“Every bus also has to install a GPS device and officials have to strictly check the condition of buses, especially those that have been in use for a long time. All buses must be ready to service passengers and provide for safe travel.

“On the other hand, accidents are still happening, for example, the driver of a Chinese tour bus which crashed into a power pole in Krasom district of Phang Nga yesterday morning (Feb 16), injuring 18 Chinese tourists, one seriously. The bus driver, who fell asleep at the wheel, died at the scene .” (See story here)

As Phuket has many tour buses, we have to increase the strictness with which these preventative measure are enforced,” Gov Norraphat added.