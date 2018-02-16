PHUKET: The driver of a Chinese tour bus which crashed into a power pole in Krasom district of Phang Nga this morning (Feb 16), injuring 18 Chinese tourists, one seriously, fell asleep at the wheel, Takua Thung Police have confirmed.

Friday 16 February 2018, 03:47PM

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is very clear that the driver, Arkhom Daengnam, 40, fell asleep because of the location of the accident. It was a straight stretch of road and the driver crashed into a power pole with no external forces,” Col Teerasak Tammasakit of Takua Thung Police told The Phuket News this afternoon.

“In addition, a tour guide on the bus saw the driver falling asleep and tried to wake him up. But he couldn’t wake him, and then it was too late,” he said.

The accident, occurring on Phetkasem Rd in Krasom district, happened at around 8am this morning, confirmed Col Teerasak.

“There were 28 passengers on board in total of which 18 were injured, but only 10 were taken to Phang Nga Hospital. Nine had minor injuries which required cleaning or stitches, but they have since been released. One tourist sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalised in Phang Nga Hospital,” he said.

The tourists were travelling to the Ban Tha Noon Pier in Takua Thung from the Ayothaya Hotel in Krabi. They were travelling with CNR Co Ltd tour group, he confirmed.