The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

PHUKET: The governor of Phuket and mayor of Patong have been ordered to quickly resolve the issue of untreated wastewater being pumped into the sea in Patong Bay.

crime, environment, pollution, tourism, marine, health,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 12 February 2018, 11:43AM

The order to the governor and mayor has come from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Dr Wijarn Simachaya, who has stated that it is illegal hotels responsible for the issue and that he wants the hotels responsible found.

Dr Wijarn’s order comes following an inspection of the area at 3pm yesterday (Feb 11), with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup and other local government officials also in attendance.

During yesterday’s inspection of Patong Bay, Gov Norraphat urged Patong Municipality to instruct the wastewater treatment plant to pump wastewater away from Tri Trang Beach immediately.

However, Dr Wijarn soon pointed his finger towards Patong’s illegal hotels.

“Officials from the Environmental Department's Region 15 office in Phuket will come to work with Patong Municipality to solve this problem. They will look for the points where illegal hotels are releasing their wastewater into the sea.

“Those hotels will be charged according to the law,” Dr Wijarn said.

“We should fix this problem with the cooperation of hotels in Patong who are not connected to drains feeding the wastewater treatment plant.

“In addition, this is also likely to have happened because the Patong wastewater treatment plant is not working well.

“The plant has a capacity of over 30,000 cubic metres, but wastewater in the area is over 5,000 cubic metres per a day.

C and C Marine

“This problem should be fix for the long term.

“Some hotels in Patong should even consider treating their own wasterwater so that it can be reused,” he added.

“Right now we responsible for this issue together. If we do not respond then the consequence is an effect on marine life and the tourism industry,” Dr Wijarn said.

Mayor Chalermluk last Friday (Feb 9) stated that a fault in the construction of the upgrade to the Patong Watewater Treatment Plant had allowed raw sewage to flow untreated into Patong Bay.

“I have been informed of wastewater leakage into the sea this afternoon from faults during the construction of the new waste water treatment tank (phase four),” Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News. (See story here.)

However, the following day (Feb 10), Mayor Chalermluk requested patience regarding information on wastewater released into Patong Bay, visibly turning the seawater at the end of Patong Beach black, as officials investigate the source of the problem.

“We are not sure yet if it came from our wastewater treatment facility, because it was quite far away, about a kilometre from the wastewater treatment tanks,” said Mayor Chalermluck on Saturday.

“We don’t yet know what happened or where it came from, whether it was from the wastewater treatment or maybe a hotel nearby,” she added. (See story here.)

The uncertainty was a shift from her initial statement made last Friday.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Xonax | 12 February 2018 - 16:02:53

Does illegal hotels not have legal toilets? Find out who are leading untreated wastewater into the sea, and close them down immediately.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 12 February 2018 - 15:51:19

PLEASE!!! I urge the officials to look at the illegal discharges at the north end of Kalim Bay...from White Box all the way up, and all along the coastal road to Kaleema.  Actually, the time has come to address this island-wide. Identify unauthorized/illegal discharges, then require the discharges to stop immediately until the water can be adequately treated. Enough is enough!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 12 February 2018 - 14:09:07

On Photo nr 5, were they scoped 2 holes, we can see how deep the pollution is already!
No children playground

The point is not legal or illegal hotels.
Many hotels in both categories are illegal running off untreated wastewater.
Illegal hotels you close down anyway when you handle matters according the law.
The poison is in the tale --> 'handle matters according the thai law'!

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 12 February 2018 - 12:05:23

Illegal hotels?  If illegal, shut them down, right?  Ah no, do nothing as usual except talk, bla bla bla!

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Kamala hotels threatened with temporary closure over release of untreated wastewater

It is impossible for hotels and rented houses ( people who rent will do nothing about it, it's owners business) to stop untreated polluted waste w...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

Phuket International Airport remains cripple as long there are not enough Immigration officers to handle international arrivals and departures in acce...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

I wonder if they have ordered computers for the desks this time! Make all immigration officers leave their phones in their lockers, that will speed u...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Look at what is on that blue plate! What a farce about it. Here they are good in making big issues of small matters, and ripping off tourists. They...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

Does illegal hotels not have legal toilets? Find out who are leading untreated wastewater into the sea, and close them down immediately. ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

PLEASE!!! I urge the officials to look at the illegal discharges at the north end of Kalim Bay...from White Box all the way up, and all along the coas...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

Khun Premchai is a sack of s*#! and is a disgrace to humans. Typical hi-so low-life that thinks he can do whatever he damn well pleases as long as he...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Got to say this is much ado about nothing. Ugly-ass corals and shells, and chunks of this stuff are all over the place, thanks to all the dead coral ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

On Photo nr 5, were they scoped 2 holes, we can see how deep the pollution is already! No children playground The point is not legal or illegal ho...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

"Who is that person..."Unbelievable!If someone would read an article carefully instead of trying always to be the first to comment it,he wou...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.