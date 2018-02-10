PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kepsub has today requested patience regarding information on wastewater released into Patong Bay yesterday, visibly turning the seawater at the end of Patong Beach black, as officials investigate the source of the problem.

Saturday 10 February 2018, 04:07PM

The thick, dark sewage has spurred complaints from villagers and tourists since yesterday (Feb 9) not only regarding environmental concerns, but also for the pungent smell it has caused in the area. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“We are not sure yet if it came from our wastewater treatment facility, because it was quite far away, about a kilometre from the wastewater treatment tanks,” said Mayor Chalermluck today (Feb 10).

“We don’t yet know what happened or where it came from, whether it was from the wastewater treatment or maybe a hotel nearby,” she added.

“I have asked those responsible for the construction of the new tank, which we are hurrying to build due to the very fast growth of Patong, whether it has come from the treatments centre. They could not yet answer me where it came from,” said Mayor Chalermluck.

“Please give us a bit of time to get all facts right and investigate this matter before we give further information to the news,” she added.

The uncertainty is a shift from yesterday afternoon (Feb 9), when Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News she believed the wastewater was released during a construction fault of the new waste water treatment tank.

“I have been informed of wastewater leaking into the sea this afternoon from faults during the construction of the new waste water treatment tank (phase four),” Mayor Chalermluck said.

Officials are at the scene (see map below) working to rectify the problem as quickly as possible, Mayor Chalermluck said.

“I have already called the contractor and urged him to minimise the impact.

“I accept that while the construction is occurring, sometimes there will be effects to the sea from wastewater flowing out," she added. (See story here).