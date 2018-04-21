The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday gave financial compensation to the family of the Chinese tourist who died in a road accident on Phuket on Apr 14.

accidents, Chinese, culture, death, transport,

Saturday 21 April 2018, 12:18PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong gives financial compensation to Mr Li's father yesterday (Apr 20). Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong gives financial compensation to Mr Li's father yesterday (Apr 20). Photo: PR Dept

Chinese national Li Jing, 29, was the sole fatality of the Songkran road safety campaign for 2018.

Mr Li was riding a motorbike along the Kamala-Patong road at 2:30pm on Apr 14 when the motorbike collided with a pickup truck. Mr Li suffered extensive injuries and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead. Mr Li was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, noted the DDPM report. (See story here.)

At Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Apr 20), Gov Norraphat together with his wife Sudarat Plodthong, who is also President of the Phuket Red Cross, and Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok gave financial compensation to Mr Li’s father.

QSI International School Phuket

Gov Norraphat said, “We are sorry for Mr Li’s father and his family who arrived here yesterday (Apr 19). The money that we have given is to help towards the basic needs of the family. We have ordered officials to help his family with everything.”

The Phuket PR Office reported that Mr Li’s family thanked Phuket officials for the assistance they provided in bringing them to Phuket and that a religious ceremony will be conducted for Mr Li here in Phuket before his ashes are returned to China.

 

 
Pauly44 | 24 April 2018 - 14:38:28

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in denial and/or severely lacking in common sense in which case they should feel right at home in Thailand and is most probably the source of their prejudice.

ematt | 24 April 2018 - 12:21:56

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“....  demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for those that don’t like that term, let’s just call it an abiding belief in the superiority of the white race. Which we see in evidence on this forum every day.

BenPendejo | 23 April 2018 - 20:53:52

Actually, this article and the gratuitous photograph, and the commentary, have nothing to do with Neocolonialism. This photo op is no example of a practice rooted in Thai custom, but rather an extra lame effort by bumbling officials to put up a facade to show that they really care. And it was an exception, and frankly sets a lame precedent for government.

DeKaaskopp | 23 April 2018 - 17:50:39

"worst off than during colonial times"Yep,ask the Hereros or Namaqua from Namibia,the first nations from America or any indigenous people from south-america,Aborigines and and and what they think about colonisation! The stupidity of some Neocolonialists on here is sheer unbelievable.Thais should never listen to such a bunch of idiots!

Rorri_2 | 23 April 2018 - 16:21:38

"Really? Worse off by whose standards? Yours", instead of complaining, about others opinion, why not prove an argument against their opinion, or just prove any evidence where these African and South East Asian countries have EVER wished to return to precolonial times.. eg, no cars, no trains, no planes, no reticulated water, no hospitals, no electricity, no internet... etc etc etc.

ematt | 23 April 2018 - 12:59:03

"however it is obvious that in some countries in Africa and South East Asia people are worst off than during their countries colonial times"

Really? Worse off by whose standards? Yours?  I am struggling to find a word other than neo-colonialism to describe this attitude.  Maybe white supremacy would be more accurate.

Sir Burr | 23 April 2018 - 09:46:33

Neo-colonialist. Like a kid with a new toy. Just can't put it down.

Kurt | 22 April 2018 - 17:19:36

Can we get rid of the words.... neo colonialist/neo colonialism.?
After all we all now are born in a free world, however it is obvious that in some countries in Africa and South East Asia people are worst off than during their countries colonial times
To use the words in Thailand is funny. Here are other matters blocking development and lifting life of poor thai people, to put it nicely

Jor12 | 21 April 2018 - 19:38:11

Strange how customary differences are an anathema to the neo colonialists

Kurt | 21 April 2018 - 16:19:30

Is this a new policy? 
Giving money to families of Chinese road victims on Phuket, even when they not wearing a helmet?
Hope Provincial Hall has a lot of victim money in the coffers for future chinese casualties on roads, at beaches and with speed boats.

My sincere condolences to this Chinese family.

Page: First | 1 | 2 | Last Matches 11 result(s)
