PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday gave financial compensation to the family of the Chinese tourist who died in a road accident on Phuket on Apr 14.

Saturday 21 April 2018, 12:18PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong gives financial compensation to Mr Li's father yesterday (Apr 20). Photo: PR Dept

Chinese national Li Jing, 29, was the sole fatality of the Songkran road safety campaign for 2018.

Mr Li was riding a motorbike along the Kamala-Patong road at 2:30pm on Apr 14 when the motorbike collided with a pickup truck. Mr Li suffered extensive injuries and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead. Mr Li was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, noted the DDPM report. (See story here.)

At Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Apr 20), Gov Norraphat together with his wife Sudarat Plodthong, who is also President of the Phuket Red Cross, and Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok gave financial compensation to Mr Li’s father.

Gov Norraphat said, “We are sorry for Mr Li’s father and his family who arrived here yesterday (Apr 19). The money that we have given is to help towards the basic needs of the family. We have ordered officials to help his family with everything.”

The Phuket PR Office reported that Mr Li’s family thanked Phuket officials for the assistance they provided in bringing them to Phuket and that a religious ceremony will be conducted for Mr Li here in Phuket before his ashes are returned to China.