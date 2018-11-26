THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket gears up for ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’

PHUKET: More than 4,000 people have registered to take part in the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ (‘Warmth of Love’) cycling event to be held nationwide on Dec 9.

culturehealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 26 November 2018, 05:48PM

More than 40 cyclists yesterday (Nov 25) joined the trial run along the route in Phuket for the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event, to be held on Dec 9. Photo: PR Dept

More than 40 cyclists yesterday (Nov 25) joined the trial run along the route in Phuket for the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event, to be held on Dec 9. Photo: PR Dept

More than 40 cyclists yesterday (Nov 25) joined the trial run along the route in Phuket for the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event, to be held on Dec 9. Photo: PR Dept

More than 40 cyclists yesterday (Nov 25) joined the trial run along the route in Phuket for the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event, to be held on Dec 9. Photo: PR Dept

More than 40 cyclists yesterday (Nov 25) joined the trial run along the route in Phuket for the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event, to be held on Dec 9. Photo: PR Dept

More than 40 cyclists yesterday (Nov 25) joined the trial run along the route in Phuket for the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event, to be held on Dec 9. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum (left) confirmed that people can still register online or in person at the Phuket Provincial Community Hall on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum (left) confirmed that people can still register online or in person at the Phuket Provincial Community Hall on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People can still register online or in person at the Phuket Provincial Community Hall on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People can still register online or in person at the Phuket Provincial Community Hall on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

About 40 cyclists turned out for the rehearsal yesterday afternoon (Nov 25) along the routes in Phuket Town. A second rehearsal will be on Dec 2.

Registrations for the mass-cycling event have poured in, with the bulk of participants registering to take part last week (Nov 19-24), confirmed Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum.

“Now, more than 4,000 participants have registered to join the Bike Un Ai Rak cycling event in Phuket. We are still open for registration opening in person at Phuket Provincial Community Hall (on Damrong Rd, in Phuket Town),” Ms Bussaya added.

“For convenience, people can also register online at the official website (click here),” she noted.

As of last week, more than 80,000 people had registered to join the event, said Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

The nationwide cycling event was initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who has even designed T-shirts for participants. (See story here.)

His Majesty will lead the event by pedalling from the Royal Plaza to Lad Pho Park in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan province. The round trip covers 39 kilometres. (See story here.)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Tuesday last week that the activity has been organised to pay tribute to His Majesty the King and promote healthy exercise.

In Phuket, the event will take the same route that was taken for the ‘Bike for Dad’ course held on Dec 11, 2015, but will reduce the distance from 29km to 27km to avoid the construction route. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

DeKaaskopp | 28 November 2018 - 17:13:05 

No K,they won't. Probably no monks too. How about you? A little bit of healthy exercise is exactly what you need.

Kurt | 27 November 2018 - 17:12:30 

Are the ministers Prayut, Pom Prawit, and interior minister Anupong also biking to tribute to His Majesty the King?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
NLA says pot and kratom bill ‘likely to be passed’
Vachira Phuket Hospital to review ‘lack of attention’ explosive rant by elderly man
Norway to test free heroin for drug addicts
Merit made as Tham Luang closes for now
Animals still a draw, despite shrinking crowds, says Chinese circus
Sea change: First genetic adaptation to diving discovered in ‘Sea Nomads’
Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison
Going green in Guadeloupe
Army orders end to conscript deaths
Bangkok’s ‘death awareness’ cafe
Suicide machine draws crowds at Amsterdam funeral show
Vipassana meditation: Experience reality as it truly is
Prayut vows to overcome traffic accident scourge
Songkran toll: 99 dead, 1,085 injured on roads

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Go Air

 