PHUKET: More than 4,000 people have registered to take part in the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ (‘Warmth of Love’) cycling event to be held nationwide on Dec 9.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 November 2018, 05:48PM

People can still register online or in person at the Phuket Provincial Community Hall on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum (left) confirmed that people can still register online or in person at the Phuket Provincial Community Hall on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

More than 40 cyclists yesterday (Nov 25) joined the trial run along the route in Phuket for the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event, to be held on Dec 9. Photo: PR Dept

About 40 cyclists turned out for the rehearsal yesterday afternoon (Nov 25) along the routes in Phuket Town. A second rehearsal will be on Dec 2.

Registrations for the mass-cycling event have poured in, with the bulk of participants registering to take part last week (Nov 19-24), confirmed Phuket Provincial Public Relations Chief Bussaya Chaipeum.

“Now, more than 4,000 participants have registered to join the Bike Un Ai Rak cycling event in Phuket. We are still open for registration opening in person at Phuket Provincial Community Hall (on Damrong Rd, in Phuket Town),” Ms Bussaya added.

“For convenience, people can also register online at the official website (click here),” she noted.

As of last week, more than 80,000 people had registered to join the event, said Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

The nationwide cycling event was initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who has even designed T-shirts for participants. (See story here.)

His Majesty will lead the event by pedalling from the Royal Plaza to Lad Pho Park in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan province. The round trip covers 39 kilometres. (See story here.)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Tuesday last week that the activity has been organised to pay tribute to His Majesty the King and promote healthy exercise.

In Phuket, the event will take the same route that was taken for the ‘Bike for Dad’ course held on Dec 11, 2015, but will reduce the distance from 29km to 27km to avoid the construction route. (See story here.)