Bike Un Ai Rak - Governor invites all to participate

Friday, Nov 16, at 10.30pm Phuket Governor, Phakaphong Tavipatana was the President of the Preparatory Meeting for ’Bike Un Ai Rak’ cycling event, which will be held in Phuket on Sunday Dec 9.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 November 2018, 01:00PM

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presents the route of the cycling event

Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, the Phuket Vice Governor and the head of the relevant government department, attended the meeting at the Kor Sim Bie Hall, Phuket Provincial Hall.

The Governor said that Phuket was assigned by the Ministry of Interior to organise the regional activity for "Bike Un Ai Rak", organizing the event at the same time as Bangkok, on Sunday, Dec 9, at 3pm nationwide.

For Phuket, the event will take the same route that was taken for the "Bike for Dad" course held on Dec 11, 2015, but will reduce the distance from 29km to 27km to avoid the construction route.

The event begins at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Cyclists will then turn left at Khao Rang Junction, then straight to the Patiphat Rd and Chao Fa East Rd.

Thirdly, the participants will turn right at the intersection to enter Luang Por Cham Rd.

This will take the cyclists past Wat Chalong (break point in the course) onto Chao Fa West Rd.

At the Naka Ram intersection, the cyclists will turn right into Wirat Hongyok Rd, then Straight to Bangkok Rd and turn left to Phoonpon Rd.

As the entrants enter Yaowarat Rd they then turn right to Thalang Rd right again to Phuket Rd.

The cyclists then turn left at Surin Circus to Bang neaw intersection and go straight to Sapanhin

From here the participants turn back to Sapan Hin public ground, Rusin Circus, entering Montri Rd.
Finally there’s a right turn at the Montri – Narison intersection to Surin-Narison Intersection and turn to pass the finish line at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Phuket has a scheduled rehearsal day on Sunday, Nov 25, and final rehearsal on Sunday. Dec 2.

The Governor have invited all the people of Phuket to participate.

 

 

Kurt | 18 November 2018 - 14:42:56 

Wow, a important Governor job!  Is this why a province has a Governor? How about the critical Phuket water supply situation, Khun Governor?  Avoid to attack that? Well, it is all about priorities, right?

