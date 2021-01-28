Phuket further relaxes required quarantine for domestic arrivals

PHUKET: People arriving in Phuket from Nakhon Pathom and Nonthaburi no longer need to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving on the island following an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today (Jan 28).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 January 2021, 04:14PM

All Group 2 arrivals now must only self-monitor for signs of infection, not quarantine. Image: PPHO

However, they are asked to continually self-monitor their health for signs of infection of COVID-19.

The two Greater Bangkok provinces were moved to the list of secondary ‘red zone’ risk areas after Bangkok was moved to the group last Sunday (Jan 24).

Group 1, the highest risk areas, now comprises just five provinces: Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Trat and Chanthaburi.

Group 1 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app

2) Register their travel details on gophuget.com

3) Be tested and followed up by staff at an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

4) Quarantine at home or at an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel for 14 days

5) Follow the disease control measures strictly

People arriving from the five provinces for a short-term trip for the purpose of running a business or joining a meeting must present documents issued by their employers that outline the reason and necessity of their trip to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for teh area where the foreigner is staying, noted the order.

In order for Group 1 arrivals to receive permission to leave their accommodation, visitors must file a request to the EOC which clearly explains why, when and where they intend to go. Visitors should avoid going to communal areas or places where there is likely to be a crowded gathering of people, the order added.

With Nakhon Pathom and Nonthaburi now added the the list, Group 2 arrivals comprise people arriving from the following 23 provinces: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Tak, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Ranong, Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sa Kaew, Ratchaburi, Petchburi, Samut Songkhram, Angthong, Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri.

Group 2 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app

2) Register their travel details ongophuget.com

3) Have EOC staff check for signs of infection, and monitor themselves for signs of infection

4) Follow the disease control measures strictly

Group 3 remains unchanged, and comprises people arriving from 11 ‘orange zone’ provinces: Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga.

Group 3 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app

2) Register their travel details ongophuget.com

3) Self-monitor at their home or accommodation

4) Follow the disease control measures strictly

Group 4 still comprises people arriving from anywhere else in the country – 38 provinces designated as ‘yellow zone’ risk areas.

Group 4 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app

2) Register their travel details on gophuget.com

3) Follow the disease control measures strictly

The order also repeated that day-trippers to Phuket must only 1) Install the Mor Chana app; 2) Register their travel details ongophuget.com; and 3) Follow the disease control measures strictly.

No other details or requirements about day-trippers were explained.