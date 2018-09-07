THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket Fisheries Dept still await croc’s DNA results

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Fisheries Department has today (Sept 7) confirmed that they are still awaiting DNA tests results for the crocodile caught on July 29 near the rocks off Koh Kata, just offshore from Layan Beachm, after it eluded capture for 11 days.

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 September 2018, 04:20PM

Species experts from Mahidol University take blood samples and record the physical features of the crocodile on Aug 15. Photo: Phuket Fisheries Dept

The DNA tests were carried out on the croc by species experts from Mahidol University on Aug 15.

Speaking to The Phuket News this afternoon, Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian said, “We are still awaiting the blood results so we still don’t know whether it is a saltwater or freshwater crocodile.

“Once we know we will know where we can move the crocodile to.

“I think we should have the results back soon. Then I will be able to announced the findings. Many people are still interested in this case,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

The crocodile, which eluded capture for 11 days after it was initially spotted off Yanui Beach in Rawai, was snared in nets by the ‘Kraithong Lumnamtapi’ team of experts from the Department of Fisheries in Surat Thani, brought to Phuket especially to catch the reptile, at about 5:30am on July 29. (See story here.)

Species experts from Mahidol University arrived in on Aug 15 to take blood samples and record the physical features of the crocodile in order to determine the exact type of crocodile the reptile is.

On Aug 15 at the marine life research centre at Baan Laem Sai in Mai Khao, Thalang, the Mahidol team took measurements and recorded their observations, and took blood samples.

The results were expected to take two weeks. (See story here.)

 

 

