THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

DNA tests on Phuket’s ‘beach croc’ to take two weeks

PHUKET: Species experts from Mahidol University arrived in Phuket today (Aug 15) to take blood samples and record the physical features of the crocodile caught at Layan Beach late last month in order to determine the exact type of crocodile the reptile is.

animalsmarinetourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 August 2018, 07:06PM

The crocodile earlier today (Aug 15). Photo: Paisarn Sukpunwan

The crocodile earlier today (Aug 15). Photo: Paisarn Sukpunwan

The crocodile, a female measuring 2.5 metres long, was captured near the rocks off Koh Kata, just offshore from Layan Beach, before dawn on July 29. (See story here.)

The capture came after an 11-day hunt that started at Yanui Beach, where it was first spotted, to Nai Harn Beach where it was spotted the next day, then along the coast to Kata, Karon and even at the southern end of Patong Bay. (See story here.)

At the marine life research centre at Baan Laem Sai in Mai Khao, Thalang, today, the Mahidol team took measurements and recorded their observations, and took blood samples.

“The blood samples will sent to Kasetsart University to find out what species of crocodile this is,” one member of team confirmed today.

The results are expected to take two weeks.

Meanwhile, Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian today repeated the ongoing call for any persons with unregistered crocodiles to report them to his office as soon as possible – despite Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong last month making it plain that anyone caught in possession of an unregistered crocodile after Aug 10 would face the full brunt of the law.

Central Phuket

“We have issued notices to the owners of crocodile farms to register all their crocdiles. Also, people can inform the Phuket Fisheries Office if they find a crocodile in the Phuket area.

“This is important because it affects tourists’ safety,” he said.

“Currently, not one person has shown up to register any crocodiles or update the number of crocodiles in their keeping. If the owner is not active about it, (and caught) they can be fined up to B10,000 or even face one year in jail, so please hurry up,” Mr Kowit said.

Paisarn Sukpunwan, head of the Administration Department at the Phuket Fishery Office, today remained adamant that the crocodile is from a crocodile show or farm.

“I have inspected all five crocodile breeder farms in Phuket, and they all say that none of their crocodiles are missing – but there is moss on this crocodile’s back, and that shows it is very likely that she was kept in captivity because the moss shows that she lived in still water for long time,” Mr Paisarn said.

“So if anyone sees a person buy lot of meat, mostly likely chicken, that is suitable for this animal that they suspect is for a crocodile, please call us at 076-212460, 089-8665991 or 08-1731-8923,” Mr Paisarn said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches
Phuket croc caught after 11-day hunt
Search for Phuket croc turns to Bang Tao estuaries, reward offered
Traps set at Bang Tao as croc tracks found
Swimming at Phuket beaches still allowed, confirms lifeguards
Phuket croc remains unsighted, spurs warning on illegal pet crocodiles
Crocodile hunt moves to Tri Trang, south end of Patong Bay
Search for Phuket croc continues
Phuket crocodile hunt continues as tourists ignore safety warnings
Possible crocodile sightings closes Phuket beaches
Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
‘Shark attack’ off Hua Hin beach prompts investigation
Grilled seahorses taken off the menu in Pattaya

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it

 