Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

PHUKET: Thailand has not won its bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2027/28 following the final voting held at the 172nd general assembly of the event organiser, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), in Paris today (June 21).


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 June 2023, 06:54PM

The winner is Belgrade, Serbia. Image: BIE

The winner is Belgrade, Serbia. Image: BIE

BIE announced the winner, Belgrade, in Serbia, at 6:24pm Phuket time.

Phuket was up against four cities to host the event: Minnesota, in the United States; Belgrade, in Serbia; Malaga, in Spain; and San Carlos de Bariloche, in Argentina.

Thailand secured just 16 votes in the first round of voting, compared with 54 for Serbia, 42 for Spain, 19 for the United States and eight for Argentina.

The second round of voting saw Thailand secure 15 votes, compared with 21 for the US, 69 for Serbia and 48 for Spain.

In the final round of voting, between Serbia and Spain, Serbia won by securing 81 votes compared with 70 for Spain.

The theme proposed by Thailand for the expo was “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, to be held from Mar 21 to June 20, 2028.

In the run-up to the final presentation and vote today, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew in Paris on Friday said, “It is an honour to be able to present the potential of Phuket as a viable candidate city to host the Specialised Expo 2028,” Governor Narong said, adding that Phuket is very much regarded as a world-class tourist destination with over 120 flights arriving on the island from 63 cities each day.

Blue Tree Phuket

“Phuket has become a second home for many people around the world, such is its allure and popularity,” Governor Narong added.

High hopes had been piled on Phuket winning the bid to host the expo.

The government set aside a B4.18 billion budget to host the event, which was to be organised by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Public Health Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and related sectors.

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya late last week said the expo would be a core part of Thailand’s plan to promote its health, wellness and medical tourism in Southeast Asia.

Phuket hosting the expo was expected to generate up to B50bn in economic value and attract about 5 million visitors, he added.

Phuket hosting the expo was also forecast to create 113,439 jobs on the island and help promote tourism in nearby provinces, he said.

Phuket had prepared a 141-rai site at the northern tip of the island to host the Specialised Expo 2028. The future of that site has yet to be determined.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 21 June 2023 - 19:03:41 

Lets see an honest accounting of funds spent up to date. Oops- was dreaming and just woke up. ridiculous to even try, 'lets have a venue at the other end of the island to the main infrastructure'.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pork wars, YouTube video gets ‘cops’ in hot water, Patong Hill truck ban || June 21
Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops
Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz
Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir
UK unveils financial backing for Ukraine reconstruction
Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar
Phuket tourism sees rebound amid influx of foreign visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Election Commision confirms results, Another Patong Hill crash, Navy moves to forest || June 20
Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill
Police question Freedom Beach dope smokers
Patong Hill road claims another life
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
High-rises ‘wobble’ as tremors strike
Phuket airport to hold public shooting safety drill
House to meet ‘within 15 days’

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

When I used to get taxis from the airport I asked one day why he was going the long way to kamala. h...(Read More)

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

Lets see an honest accounting of funds spent up to date. Oops- was dreaming and just woke up. ridicu...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Oh yeah, speaking of damaging Phuket's tourism... what kinds of fines or consequences were negot...(Read More)

Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz

Although in my area yearly people get dengue infected and hospitalized, NEVER fumigating teams show ...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Yet another reason to disband these arrangements between the PLTO backed cartels and the AoT. These ...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Indeed, this practice has plagued arriving international tourists on Phuket for decades. So many com...(Read More)

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

Kazumi, you appeal here on skills and intelligence to understand the 'low gear' technic. Blu...(Read More)

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

The truck is brake failure due to brake overheating. Don't they teach drivers to use low gear wh...(Read More)

Police question Freedom Beach dope smokers

All Phuket beaches by thai (rubber-) law are free public area. However, due to lack of thai law enfo...(Read More)

Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir

Again, concede something illegal? Is there already not enough 'official' illegal on Phuket?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 