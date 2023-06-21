Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

PHUKET: Thailand has not won its bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2027/28 following the final voting held at the 172nd general assembly of the event organiser, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), in Paris today (June 21).



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 June 2023, 06:54PM

The winner is Belgrade, Serbia. Image: BIE

BIE announced the winner, Belgrade, in Serbia, at 6:24pm Phuket time.

Phuket was up against four cities to host the event: Minnesota, in the United States; Belgrade, in Serbia; Malaga, in Spain; and San Carlos de Bariloche, in Argentina.

Thailand secured just 16 votes in the first round of voting, compared with 54 for Serbia, 42 for Spain, 19 for the United States and eight for Argentina.

The second round of voting saw Thailand secure 15 votes, compared with 21 for the US, 69 for Serbia and 48 for Spain.

In the final round of voting, between Serbia and Spain, Serbia won by securing 81 votes compared with 70 for Spain.

The theme proposed by Thailand for the expo was “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, to be held from Mar 21 to June 20, 2028.

In the run-up to the final presentation and vote today, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew in Paris on Friday said, “It is an honour to be able to present the potential of Phuket as a viable candidate city to host the Specialised Expo 2028,” Governor Narong said, adding that Phuket is very much regarded as a world-class tourist destination with over 120 flights arriving on the island from 63 cities each day.

“Phuket has become a second home for many people around the world, such is its allure and popularity,” Governor Narong added.

High hopes had been piled on Phuket winning the bid to host the expo.

The government set aside a B4.18 billion budget to host the event, which was to be organised by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Public Health Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and related sectors.

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya late last week said the expo would be a core part of Thailand’s plan to promote its health, wellness and medical tourism in Southeast Asia.

Phuket hosting the expo was expected to generate up to B50bn in economic value and attract about 5 million visitors, he added.

Phuket hosting the expo was also forecast to create 113,439 jobs on the island and help promote tourism in nearby provinces, he said.

Phuket had prepared a 141-rai site at the northern tip of the island to host the Specialised Expo 2028. The future of that site has yet to be determined.