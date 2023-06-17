Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, led the Thailand delegation in Paris on Friday (June 16) as final efforts to promote the province as the preferred candidate to host the Specialised Expo 2028 get underway.

Sunday 18 June 2023, 10:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Governor Narong and his team of officials unveiled a campaign entitled “Touching the Sense of Harmony” as they leveraged Phuket’s UNESCO status as a creative city of gastronomy and offered up a range of unqiue dishes to the province in an attempt to wow representatives from countries involved in the voting process.

Held in the French capital at the prestigious Fluctuart venue, a sleek, mulitlevel, floating art gallery with fantastic views of the River Seine, Governor Narong declared his personal pride and that of the people of Phuket in being able to welcome all the distinguished guests to the Phuket hosted recpetion.

“It is an honour to be able to present the potential of Phuket as a viable candidate city to host the Specialised Expo 2028,” Governor Narong said, adding that Phuket is very much regarded as a world-class tourist destination with over 120 flights arriving on the island from 63 cities each day.

“Phuket has become a second home for many people around the world, such is its allure and popularity,” Governor Narong added.

“Phuket very much has its own unqiue identity, a fact recognised by UNESCO who awarded it status as a creative city of gastronomy. That is why we have prepared a range of special dishes for you all to savour today,” he explained.

“With the full anticipated support from central government, we hope that if we are given the opportunity to host this event, we will ensure it is an absolute success,” Governor Narong said.

BahtSold

“We want to be able to connect all citizens of the world and use the opportunity of hosting the Expo 2028 to build long-term relationships and cooperation towards the development and sharing of stability and prosperity together without leaving anyone behind – this is in line with the concept presented by our slogan “Thailand, Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,” Governor Narong explained.

“Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to request everyone’s support to vote for Thailand. I have been continuously pushing this bid over the years and, as I will retire in the next few months, it would be a privilege to be able to secure the hosting rights,” Governor Narong said.

“Your vote and voice is extremely important and can have a significantly positive impact on Phuket and the residents who live there. Your one voice will be the voice of change. It is a voice that creates opportunities for developing countries. It is a voice that will create new opportunities, create new paradigms and create a sustainable future for the next generation,” Governor Narong concluded.

The final decision takes place on Wednesday (June 21) with Phuket up against four other cities to host the event: Minnesota, in the United States; Belgrade, in Serbia; Malaga, in Spain; and San Carlos de Bariloche, in Argentina.

It was confirmed on Friday that the Phuket Tourism Business Association, Phuket Chamber of Commerce, the Phuket Provincial Federation of Industries and selected private sector entities have collaborated to organise a special event at the Limelight Avenue shopping mall in Phuket Town on Wednesday between 2:30pm and 7:30pm where the final voting ceremony will be beamed live from Paris onto large LED screens at the specially constructed venue.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 18 June 2023 - 15:33:14 

So the uninspiring BKK-appointed do-nothing Governor gets his last junket at the expense of the Thai people to go spew his insincere nonsense to nobody. What a waste of time and money. The funds would have been better spent on trash cans along the beaches with a crew of people hired to keep them clean and emptied. Phuket can't handle Expo 2028.

Old guy | 18 June 2023 - 13:37:08 

So this unelected lifelong beaurocrat is staying in a 5 star hotel at the Thai people's expense inviting others to come to Phuket during a drought when there is little fresh water. The beaches will be covered in sewage. The taxis are stealing from everyone. The police are corrupt. Roads are lethal.
The other countries would be crazy to come to this 3rd world country.

ematt | 18 June 2023 - 12:12:32 

Prab and Kurt - such great ambassadors for Phuket LOL.

Prab | 18 June 2023 - 10:58:27 

wow who is he talking to? LOL.. an empty floating restaurant on he river?? ahhaha  hope the few non Thais ( If any there )  have enjoyed the Gaeng Som very much... michelin start dish.. lol ..at least we have a good news of his retirement...

Kurt | 18 June 2023 - 10:37:43 

Governor forgot to mention that Expo 28 visiters have to bring water purification- , heart burn- and anti  diarrhoea tablets in their first aid kit. Prediction in BP of Thai scientists is that 2028 will become a difficult 'water year'. ( drought!)

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Volleyball in Asia offers promising sponsorship opportunities
TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends
Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket
Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028
El Niño likely to propel rice exports
Singapore: ‘Premature’ for any Asean talks with Myanmar
EC probe gets 20-day deadline
Stranded dolphin rescued, taken into care in Phuket
Major road in Patong to close for two months
B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair
Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo
Lifesaving contributions praised as Phuket marks World Blood Donor Day
Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees
DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies

 

Phuket community
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

It's been this way for 75 years. Why don't people get upset? ...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

@Ematt. I'm not bitter, I'm angry. Thailand government has billions of dollars it could use...(Read More)

Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028

Reg. "Phuket News Opinion " Maybe the PN could hire Kurt as a guest writer for that colu...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

So the uninspiring BKK-appointed do-nothing Governor gets his last junket at the expense of the Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

So this unelected lifelong beaurocrat is staying in a 5 star hotel at the Thai people's expense ...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

Taswegian.. I retired aged 41 and you? I don't rely off the government for money....(Read More)

TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends

...visiting shops in swimming trunks/bikinies, seems to be seen as normal by shop managers. Fashion,...(Read More)

TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends

TAT again good for a 'sustainable' laugh! Tourists don't come here for fashion or thai f...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

Prab and Kurt - such great ambassadors for Phuket LOL. ...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Love this comment section: Bitter old white guys complaining. What a sad and pathetic life. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 