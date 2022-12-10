Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

PHUKET: The Department of Land Transport of Thailand (DLT) has invited car owners to renew their faded licence plates for free until Dec 29. Worn – but not torn – plates can be repainted without any charges at 74 offices of the DLT nationwide, including the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

According to the DLT announcement, in Phuket free renewal service is available for three series of licence plates, namely Gor Ror (Go Gai, Ro Ruea), Gor Lor (Go Gai, Lo Ling), and Gor Wor (Go Gai, Wo Weng).

Car owners from other provinces are advised to check the list on the DLT website for information on what series of licence plates can be repainted for free in their respective regions.

According to the DLT, the process will not take longer than seven days for people applying for the service in Bangkok. Yet it can take longer or shorter in provinces.

When applying, car owners are asked to provide the original or a copy of their vehicle registration book as well as their ID card (passport) or certificate of business registration if the vehicle is under a Thai company name.

“If unable to apply in themselves, a car owner can authorise some other person to do the renewal instead. This requires a letter of power of attorney and a copy of the owner’s ID,” said the DLT.

If a driver is stopped by traffic police while the plates of the vehicle are being renewed, a ’receipt’ from the DLT office can be used as a temporary document.

It was not clarified what would happen if a vehicle without licence plates violates traffic rules and is caught by a CCTV camera.

To be accepted for renewal, the licence plates must be clean and not damaged. Otherwise a person can request a new set of plates for B100 ’per sheet’ plus B5 fee. For additional information, can owners can call the DLT hotline at 1584.

As the PLTO confirmed to The Phuket News several years ago, driving with unreadable licence plates is illegal in Thailand.

“Licence plates with faded, unclear letters and numbers or if the licence plate is otherwise defective and does clearly display the identification characters are not allowed to be in use and must be replaced. According to Section 91 of the Land Transport Act B.E. 1979, those who break this law are required to pay a fine of not more than B2,000,” the PLTO said in response to a request from The Phuket News.