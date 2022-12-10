Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

PHUKET: The Department of Land Transport of Thailand (DLT) has invited car owners to renew their faded licence plates for free until Dec 29. Worn – but not torn – plates can be repainted without any charges at 74 offices of the DLT nationwide, including the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

Saturday 10 December 2022, 02:59PM

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

Driver can get their faded licence plates repainted for free (applies to several series only) or just replace them for B100 per plate. Photo: The Phuket News file

« »

According to the DLT announcement, in Phuket free renewal service is available for three series of licence plates, namely Gor Ror (Go Gai, Ro Ruea), Gor Lor (Go Gai, Lo Ling), and Gor Wor (Go Gai, Wo Weng).

Car owners from other provinces are advised to check the list on the DLT website for information on what series of licence plates can be repainted for free in their respective regions.

According to the DLT, the process will not take longer than seven days for people applying for the service in Bangkok. Yet it can take longer or shorter in provinces. 

When applying, car owners are asked to provide the original or a copy of their vehicle registration book as well as their ID card (passport) or certificate of business registration if the vehicle is under a Thai company name. 

“If unable to apply in themselves, a car owner can authorise some other person to do the renewal instead. This requires a letter of power of attorney and a copy of the owner’s ID,” said the DLT.

AXA Insurance PCL

If a driver is stopped by traffic police while the plates of the vehicle are being renewed, a ’receipt’ from the DLT office can be used as a temporary document. 

It was not clarified what would happen if a vehicle without licence plates violates traffic rules and is caught by a CCTV camera. 

To be accepted for renewal, the licence plates must be clean and not damaged. Otherwise a person can request a new set of plates for B100  ’per sheet’ plus B5 fee. For additional information, can owners can call the DLT hotline at 1584.

As the PLTO confirmed to The Phuket News several years ago, driving with unreadable licence plates is illegal in Thailand.

Licence plates with faded, unclear letters and numbers or if the licence plate is otherwise defective and does clearly display the identification characters are not allowed to be in use and must be replaced. According to Section 91 of the Land Transport Act B.E. 1979, those who break this law are required to pay a fine of not more than B2,000,” the PLTO said in response to a request from The Phuket News.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff
Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle
Amendments to Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code introduce new schemes for corporate governance
Luxury resort, cars worth B3bn seized from alleged triad boss Tuhao
Phuket officials promise to oppose corruption, reject gifts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration bribe allegations investigated, Thailand E-Visa, 10 millionth arrival || December 9
Rescue workers put skills, equipment on show in Phuket
Tackling Phuket’s labour shortage: More than 17,000 vacancies available
Chinese woman found hanged
Anutin ‘not keen’ on being Prayut’s heir
Electronic visa for Thailand now available in 38 cities
TAT welcomes new Thai AirAsia X flights from Australia
Constitution Day brings another long weekend
US basketball star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer
Phuket readies concerts, festivals for New Year

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials promise to oppose corruption, reject gifts

What a hypocrite thai opera show. They all are gigling behind their masks, knowing that no one belie...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

It is probably not so strange that Russian planes are having problems now. After they started a war ...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to oppose corruption, reject gifts

Capricornball, didn't just pertain to boys in brown, also not the Immigration boys, now 3 genera...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Why not more openess about what has been going on with this aircraft? Was the 2.5 hours circling aro...(Read More)

Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle

Poor little dear sounds like she got caught up in barb wire. So glad the villagers helped and best w...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

It is probably not so strange that Russian planes are having problems now. After they started a war ...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Went technical and dumped fuel before returning hardly a rare occurrence -frustrating for passengers...(Read More)

Electronic visa for Thailand now available in 38 cities

@Kurt. Arrival figures are NOT disappointing. You have made that up. 10m arrivals already this year ...(Read More)

Phuket readies concerts, festivals for New Year

@Kurt. Oh but you keep trying, you keep trying. ...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

dded to which the Indonesian law wont change for another three years, which, taking into considerati...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 