It seems that nearly every time you wait at a set of traffic lights in Phuket, there is a tourist minivan or even bus with licence plate so blurred it looks like the damage was done intentionally. Want to know what the legal position on this is? Read on...

Sunday 11 February 2018, 11:00AM

At what stage does it seem that the licence plate was intentionally obscured? Photo: Supplied

QUESTION

I’m actually seeing more and more of the buses and mini-vans on the roads with the plate details looking like they have been sprayed over. Are licence plates in this condition allowed?

If they are not allowed, which law do they break? What are the penalties for breaking this law? Are penalties harsher for commercial vehicles?

Does the PLTO believe this is an effort by the driver to avoid being photographed by the speed and red light traffic cameras? Can owners of vehicles with those bad condition licence plates get caught by police while driving on the road?

– MP, Wichit.

ANSWER

Licence plates on commercial passenger vehicles such as buses, taxis and vans that are unclear are illegal and do incur fines.

Licence plates with faded, unclear letters and numbers or if the licence plate is otherwise defective and does clearly display the identification characters are not allowed to be in use and must be replaced.

According to Section 91 of the Land Transport Act B.E. 1979, those who break this law are required to pay a fine of not more than B2,000.

Drivers who have licence plates in such poor or defective condition can apply at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) for a new licence plate or a a set of licence plates, costing B105 per plate. It will not take more than one month for them to receive their new licence plate.

It is unlikely that drivers would intentionally do this to avoid being photographed by speed and red-light traffic cameras. It is not worth it for them because they would then get caught of having defective licences plates, which is itself illegal.

– Nittaya Intanop, officer, Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO).