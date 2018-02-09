The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Question
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Is blurring licence plates on tourist buses, vans and taxis legal in Phuket?

It seems that nearly every time you wait at a set of traffic lights in Phuket, there is a tourist minivan or even bus with licence plate so blurred it looks like the damage was done intentionally. Want to know what the legal position on this is? Read on...

transport, crime, tourism,

The Phuket News

Sunday 11 February 2018, 11:00AM

At what stage does it seem that the licence plate was intentionally obscured? Photo: Supplied
At what stage does it seem that the licence plate was intentionally obscured? Photo: Supplied
QUESTION

I’m actually seeing more and more of the buses and mini-vans on the roads with the plate details looking like they have been sprayed over. Are licence plates in this condition allowed?

If they are not allowed, which law do they break? What are the penalties for breaking this law? Are penalties harsher for commercial vehicles?

Does the PLTO believe this is an effort by the driver to avoid being photographed by the speed and red light traffic cameras? Can owners of vehicles with those bad condition licence plates get caught by police while driving on the road?

MP, Wichit.

ANSWER

Licence plates on commercial passenger vehicles such as buses, taxis and vans that are unclear are illegal and do incur fines.

C and C Marine

Licence plates with faded, unclear letters and numbers or if the licence plate is otherwise defective and does clearly display the identification characters are not allowed to be in use and must be replaced.

According to Section 91 of the Land Transport Act B.E. 1979, those who break this law are required to pay a fine of not more than B2,000.

Drivers who have licence plates in such poor or defective condition can apply at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) for a new licence plate or a a set of licence plates, costing B105 per plate. It will not take more than one month for them to receive their new licence plate.

It is unlikely that drivers would intentionally do this to avoid being photographed by speed and red-light traffic cameras. It is not worth it for them because they would then get caught of having defective licences plates, which is itself illegal.

Nittaya Intanop, officer, Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

Airport to Rawai...joke right!!! Try Airport to Patong then I'm seeing a change in the transport monopoly... ...(Read More)

Give us more time to investigate, says Patong Mayor

Chasing their tails. It is amazing how local officials are so clueless in regards to the obvious. Thai laws prohibit discharges of polluted water into...(Read More)

104 street racers and Facebook promoters arrested

Only 3 tested positive for drugs. Not to bad for here How about driving licenses? All of them have that? Create space, facilities for these kids t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

Again a great piece of Phuket News Opinion!. When the busses start rolling, I definitely will support and make use of them along west coast instead...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

under this bus transportation program, what is the estimated time it would take to get from Rawai to the airport? What is the cost? How often would it...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

Here here, if this breaks the taxi tuk tuk mafia then it's a win for tourists and people who live here....(Read More)

104 street racers and Facebook promoters arrested

Why not have a track, on the outskirts, where they can go and do this legally ? Keep them off the public roads. Put sound deadening wall around the t...(Read More)

Give us more time to investigate, says Patong Mayor

Read it! We don't know were it came from, from us or may be a hotel nearby! yes, yes. Does the Patong Mayor not know that many hotels, restaura...(Read More)

Phuket ghostriders in the spotlight

Locally at Namsom, when a see a ghost rider, I will keep left and stop, then indicate to them the correct side of the road. Sometimes unhappy but usu...(Read More)

Ex-parks official who helped Premchai has worked for ITD

Correct,read it,read it again and think.It's all written in the article why he became an adviser!!!!!!!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.