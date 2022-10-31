British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket direct flights to resume from Russia Far East

Phuket direct flights to resume from Russia Far East

PHUKET: Siberia Airlines (S7) is to launch three direct flight services from destinations in Russia’s Far East within the coming week, Phuket International Airport has confirmed.

tourismtransportRussian
By The Phuket News

Monday 31 October 2022, 12:36PM

A tourist on board an Ikar Airlines flight, operating in affiliation with Pegas Touristik, arrives at Phuket airport yesterday (Oct 30). Photo: Phuket Info Center

A tourist on board an Ikar Airlines flight, operating in affiliation with Pegas Touristik, arrives at Phuket airport yesterday (Oct 30). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Russian arrivals have pushed the number of international arrivals at Phuket airport on one day to a record high. Image: Phuket Info Center

Russian arrivals have pushed the number of international arrivals at Phuket airport on one day to a record high. Image: Phuket Info Center

« »

Ikar Airlines LLC, affiliated with Pegas Touristik and also known as Pegas Fly or Nordwind, resumed direct flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport yesterday (Oct 30), landing in Phuket with 449 passengers on board.

Russia’s largest airline and flag carrier Aeroflot also resumed its daily direct nine-hour flight service from Moscow to Phuket yesterday. Its first direct flight since March touched down at Phuket International Airport at 9:10pm last night.

According to the Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report, the arrivals on the new flight services were enough to push the number of international arrivals at Phuket airport on the one day to a record 7,540 ‒ the highest on any one day since the COVID-19 tourism shutdown in 2020.

While the Ikar Airlines flights from Moscow will continue operating every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the number of daily arrivals is expected to climb even higher with the launch of the three new flight services from Russia’s Far East.

Laguna Phuket

This Thursday (Nov 3), Siberia Airlines will launch its round-trip flights from International Airport Irkutsk, operating every Thursday through to March next year.

Also on Thursday Siberia Airlines will launch its round-trip flights from Novosibirsk International Airport (Tolmachevo), operating every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The new service will also continue through to March next year.

Siberia Airlines will also launch another new service, from Vladivostok International Airport, on Nov 7. The service will operate every Monday, and also continue through to March next year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lula wins Brazil’s bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill repairs to take 2 months, Man admits to killing ‘the wrong man’ || October 31
Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets
Dead whale recovered from Racha
More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala
Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting
First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket
Police make Wichit drug bust
Phuket students offer free repairs and haircuts to flood victims
Attacker confesses to stabbing wrong person
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Police nab key member of scam gang
Phuket Opinion: The road ahead
Cruise liner returns to Phuket
Man fatally stabbed outside Phuket Grocery store

 

Phuket community
First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

@prab, well if you don’t now it, it’s total illegal for tourists to smoke weed in LOS. And every...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

ah and forgot to mention, most smoke a lot too and buy expensive weed too so welcome here .. since i...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

at least they spend a lot in food and drink and we can make money.. if i was russian i would be the...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

how many are recovered for abuse of alcohol or kemical drugs daily ? this seems just the usual propa...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

Our armchair engineer at it again- there are no pumps in Kamala. Early start today?...(Read More)

Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets

Do they get a portion of the monies recovered like other agencies? A nice little earner if they do. ...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

From what I've seen, the bulk of Russians I see are of draft age that are coming here as draft d...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

Maverick is right, it's not called dope for nothing. sit back and watch the Darwin effect take c...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

Fascinated has raised a serious issue. In the "western" world roadside testing can detect ...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

With the financial sanctions on Russia in place one wonders what they're going to do for money. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 