Flight EO3477 from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport landed at gate 11 at Phuket International Airport at approximately 1:30pm with 449 passengers on-board.
On disembarking, passengers were greeted by Pongsak Srimai, Staff Administrative Officer at Phuket Airport, along with representatives of the Airports of Thailand (AoT), which manages Phuket International Airport.
The SVO-HKT route (Sheremetyevo – Phuket) sees Ikar Airlines LLC, operating as Pegas Touristik, resumes direct flights from the Russian capital.
Separately, Russia’s largest airline and flag carrier Aeroflot resumes its daily direct 9-hour flight service from Moscow to Phuket today. Its first direct flight in almost three years before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the majority of worldwide air travel is expected to land at Phuket International Airport at 9:20pm this evening.
Be the first to comment.