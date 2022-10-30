British International School, Phuket
First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

PHUKET: The inaugural flight of IKAR Airlines from Moscow touched down in Phuket today (Oct 30), marking the resumption of direct charter flights from the Russian capital.

RussiantourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 October 2022, 03:58PM

Flight EO3477 from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport landed at gate 11 at Phuket International Airport at approximately 1:30pm with 449 passengers on-board.

On disembarking, passengers were greeted by Pongsak Srimai, Staff Administrative Officer at Phuket Airport, along with representatives of the Airports of Thailand (AoT), which manages Phuket International Airport.

The SVO-HKT route (Sheremetyevo – Phuket) sees Ikar Airlines LLC, operating as Pegas Touristik, resumes direct flights from the Russian capital.

Separately, Russia’s largest airline and flag carrier Aeroflot resumes its daily direct 9-hour flight service from Moscow to Phuket today. Its first direct flight in almost three years before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the majority of worldwide air travel is expected to land at Phuket International Airport at 9:20pm this evening.

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The road ahead

Ending on first comment 'good road safety policy'. Apologies for the exclusions....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road ahead

Correction: ... 'as informed by TPN on 18/9/2022' ........(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road ahead

My final comment: The Phuket officials have been putting Descartes before the horse....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road ahead

I'm looking at this photo of the ever-expanding collapse of the road at Patong Hill. Holy Moly!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road ahead

Just to the lower right of center in that pic is what looks like an large runoff culvert- I'd ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road ahead

A lot of West Coast business,s will soon be broke & empty. Almost time for the parasites to cash...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

,,,,You are better off renting. Easier to bail out. ...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

,,,,,just for basics. Thai Nationalism & their economic policies will send many broke. THAI BANK...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

Thailand's Biggest Debt Crisis Explained. ENTIRE SCALE THAILAND'S HOUSEHOLD DEBT: 14.6 TRILL...(Read More)

Thais eager to welcome Chinese coming via rail

The "High Speed Rail" will probably become a "MV Phoenix MKII", only problem is,...(Read More)

 

