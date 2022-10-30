First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

PHUKET: The inaugural flight of IKAR Airlines from Moscow touched down in Phuket today (Oct 30), marking the resumption of direct charter flights from the Russian capital.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 October 2022, 03:58PM

Flight EO3477 from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport landed at gate 11 at Phuket International Airport at approximately 1:30pm with 449 passengers on-board.

On disembarking, passengers were greeted by Pongsak Srimai, Staff Administrative Officer at Phuket Airport, along with representatives of the Airports of Thailand (AoT), which manages Phuket International Airport.

The SVO-HKT route (Sheremetyevo – Phuket) sees Ikar Airlines LLC, operating as Pegas Touristik, resumes direct flights from the Russian capital.

Separately, Russia’s largest airline and flag carrier Aeroflot resumes its daily direct 9-hour flight service from Moscow to Phuket today. Its first direct flight in almost three years before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the majority of worldwide air travel is expected to land at Phuket International Airport at 9:20pm this evening.