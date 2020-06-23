BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 23

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 23

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has released its daily report for the COVID-19 situation in Phuket for today, Tuesday, June 23.

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 June 2020, 01:08PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

The report today notes as follows:

New cases: 0

Total infected: 227

Recovered: 224

Dead: 3

People deemed ’at risk’ checked: 13,639 (+17 on yesterday)

Persons Under Investigation: 13,405 (+14)

Waiting for test results: 7 (+3)

Receiving hospital treatment: 0 (no change)

The report today noted that on June 1 a total of 62 people had arrived in Phuket on boats from international waters. The 62 arrivals comprised 13 Singaporean nationals, 16 Russians, 15 Indians, eight South Koreans, nine Myanmar nationals and one Malaysian national.

None of the 62 arrivals have been found to be infected with the virus, the report said.

With the report marked as accurate as of 24:00hrs June 22, it has now been 29 days since the last case was confirmed in Phuket.

 

 

