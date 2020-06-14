Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 14

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has released its daily report for the COVID-19 situation in Phuket for today, Sunday, June 14.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 June 2020, 03:05PM

The report today notes as follows:

New cases: 0

Total infected: 227

Recovered: 224

Dead: 3

People deemed ‘at risk’ checked: 13,286 (+18 on yesterday)

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Persons Under Investigation: 12,416 (+37)

Waiting for test results: 9 (-19)

Receiving hospital treatment: 0 (no change)

With the report marked as accurate as of 24:00hrs June 13, it has now been 20 days since the last case was confirmed in Phuket.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/chinese-wife-of-italian-engineer-phuket-latest-covid-case-76176.php

Phuket community
Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

We need that prosecutor that was here a few years ago, forget his name. He exposed the Pullman resor...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Rorri... it is not more contagious than the flue given the amount of undetected cases which was prov...(Read More)

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

Nice to have friends in high places. What a complete joke. Should demo the lot , make the criminals ...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@Mr Harald, millions of thai people are now out of jobs, In press we read quite a number of thai are...(Read More)

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

The whole covid is a perfect example of mass hysteria. This new travel ideas are completely unaccept...(Read More)

Gamblers lose after Kathu bust

Please, enlighten me. Arrests by a administrative 'task force', including volunteers? No RT...(Read More)

Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run

Great example of twisting facts. Not the tracking down of the suspect, but the RTP investigation to...(Read More)

Thai crewmen in precautionary quarantine after disembarking Singapore cargo ship in Phuket

Just taking body temp only indicates nothing. That is just a asymptomatic condition. The crew member...(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Dave_C, That is interesting, as Australian borders are still closed, to general aviation, so I would...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

harald, you have missed the whole point, the point is how contagious it is, it has the ability to ov...(Read More)

 

