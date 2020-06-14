The report today notes as follows:
New cases: 0
Total infected: 227
Recovered: 224
Dead: 3
People deemed ‘at risk’ checked: 13,286 (+18 on yesterday)
Persons Under Investigation: 12,416 (+37)
Waiting for test results: 9 (-19)
Receiving hospital treatment: 0 (no change)
With the report marked as accurate as of 24:00hrs June 13, it has now been 20 days since the last case was confirmed in Phuket.
https://www.thephuketnews.com/chinese-wife-of-italian-engineer-phuket-latest-covid-case-76176.php
